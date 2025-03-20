'Not many do this': Pak entrepreneur lands in Mumbai airport on his way to Saudi Arabia; can Pakistani nationals transit through India?

Indian immigration officers were in for a surprise after an entrepreneur from Pakistan recently arrived in the Mumbai airport as he was transiting through India on a connecting flight from Singapore to Saudi Arabia. Waqas Hassan, the Pakistan national, shared a video on Instagram of his unique travel experience.

"This time I’m flying from Singapore to Saudi Arabia. And currently I’m in Mumbai," he shared in his Instagram video documenting his journey.

Pakistani passport holders are permitted to transit through India on connecting flights, although they are not allowed to exit the airport during layovers, hence self check-in flights are not possible. Hassan's journey adhered to these regulations, making it a legal transit. He noted that information about such transits is not widely known, even among experienced travellers like himself. "I have been travelling for 15 years. Nobody told me that we [Pakistanis] can transit through India," Hassan remarked.

Hassan chose to fly with IndiGo due to its cost-effectiveness, particularly for routes from east to west like his. He acknowledged the "slight risk involved" in choosing this lesser-known path, adding, "When I booked this ticket, there was a slight bit of risk involved as well."

Upon his arrival at Mumbai airport, Indian officials were reportedly surprised to see Hassan's Pakistani passport. "When I gave them my passport at the airport, they also looked at me in surprise. They said not many Pakistani people do this, so it was a new experience for them as well," Hassan recounted.

During his six-hour layover, Hassan made the most of his time by enjoying various offerings at Mumbai airport. He relaxed at an airport lounge, purchased souvenirs, and tried the local delicacy, vada pav. "It’s a pretty fun feeling," he commented.

Can Pakistan nationals transit through India?

Yes, Pakistanis can transit through India, given they go through a complex visa process and adhere to strict regulations.

Transit visa requirement: Pakistani nationals need to obtain a transit visa to travel through India. This visa allows them to stay in India for a limited time, typically up to three days, while en route to their final destination.

Mandatory clearance: For Pakistani citizens, a 100% prior reference process is required, meaning they must obtain mandatory clearance before their travel can be approved. This process can take significant time, sometimes stretching up to 90 days.

Airport restrictions: During transit, Pakistani travelers are generally not allowed to exit the airport. They must remain in the transit area while waiting for their connecting flights.

Documentation: Applicants must provide various documents when applying for the transit visa, including proof of onward travel and possibly additional identification or residency documentation.