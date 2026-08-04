Can hoarding ₹1, ₹2 and ₹5 coins land you in trouble? This Hathras case shows what could happen next

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Police call it a first-of-its-kind case

Satyendra Singh Raghav, officer in charge of the Hathras Kotwali police station, said the matter appears to be unusual for the district. It is probably the first case of its kind, he said, adding that the filing was delayed because police station computers did not have data on the Coinage Act.

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“We contacted state authorities and finally sought assistance from the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) to register the case,” he told the news outlet.

Raghav said the accused has escaped. “The accused is on the run but will be arrested soon and will reveal his modus operandi,” he added.

Raid followed a tip-off

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Shiv Kumar, nayab tehsildar at Mursan tehsil in the Hathras district. Kumar said the action began after a tip-off, leading to a raid at Samadia’s stationery shop in Naya Ganj market and his residence in Hanuman Gali, Hathras.

The team led by the Nayab Teshildar found large quantities of 1, 2 and 5-rupee coins allegedly kept for melting and redistribution. Because the volume was too large to count individually, the coins were weighed on a balance.

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The complainant said 90 bags containing 5,143.5 kilograms of coins were recovered from the house, while 16 bags weighing 422.8 kilograms were seized from the shop. The total recovery included 77 bags weighing 60 kilograms, six bags of 50 kilograms each, five bags of 30 kilograms each, one bag of 20 kilograms and another weighing 53.5 kilograms.

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Probe expands beyond Hathras

Police and district administration are now trying to determine whether a wider network is involved beyond Hathras. People familiar with the matter said Samadia allegedly collected coins from traders in the district and operated the business on a commission basis.

Initial reports suggested that some of the coins may have been supplied to nearby religious centers such as Mathura and Vrindavan, where coins are often used by devotees for temple offerings.