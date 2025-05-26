Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
Spain visa revamp: Job seekers can now stay back for 12 months if they meet these conditions

Spain visa revamp: Job seekers can now stay back for 12 months if they meet these conditions

The revamped 12-month visa is part of Spain’s broader immigration reforms to streamline entry and residency for non-EU migrants

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 26, 2025 12:58 PM IST
Spain visa revamp: Job seekers can now stay back for 12 months if they meet these conditionsSpain extends job seeker visa to 12 months in bid to fix labour gaps and attract global talent

In a major push to attract global talent, Spain has extended the validity of its job seeker visa from three months to a full year. The new rule, which came into effect on May 20, aims to address labour shortages across key sectors by offering skilled professionals more time to find employment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The revamped 12-month visa is part of Spain’s broader immigration reforms to streamline entry and residency for non-EU migrants. As per Schengen News, this shift is expected to ease workforce gaps and make the country a more viable destination for international talent.

Unlike Portugal’s job seeker visa, which lasts 120 days and is extendable by 60 more, Spain's visa grants a longer window but has stricter eligibility conditions. According to Publico, applicants must meet at least one of these criteria:

  • Hold a degree from a Spanish university

  • Be a child or grandchild of a Spanish citizen

  • Belong to a profession currently in demand in Spain

Additionally, applicants must prove financial self-sufficiency for the duration of their stay. "They will need at least €600 per month, or €7,200 in a year," said Fábio Knauer, CEO of Aliança Global Group, in an interview with Publico.

Advertisement

Once the visa holder secures formal employment, the job seeker visa is converted into a standard work visa, bringing full obligations under Spain's Social Security and Tax Authority.

This visa also covers those wishing to launch a business in Spain.

Further details listed by Knauer include:

  • Degree from a Spanish institution (undergraduate, master's, or PhD)

  • Health insurance valid in Spain

  • Proof of financial resources

  • No criminal record in Spain or former countries of residence

  • Application must be submitted before or within 90 days of the study permit’s expiration

The changes to Spain’s Foreigners Regulations, which came into effect on May 20, are designed to make immigration processes more flexible and help regularise around 300,000 migrants annually.

Published on: May 26, 2025 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today