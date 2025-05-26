Spain visa revamp: Job seekers can now stay back for 12 months if they meet these conditions

In a major push to attract global talent, Spain has extended the validity of its job seeker visa from three months to a full year. The new rule, which came into effect on May 20, aims to address labour shortages across key sectors by offering skilled professionals more time to find employment.

The revamped 12-month visa is part of Spain’s broader immigration reforms to streamline entry and residency for non-EU migrants. As per Schengen News, this shift is expected to ease workforce gaps and make the country a more viable destination for international talent.

Unlike Portugal’s job seeker visa, which lasts 120 days and is extendable by 60 more, Spain's visa grants a longer window but has stricter eligibility conditions. According to Publico, applicants must meet at least one of these criteria:

Hold a degree from a Spanish university

Be a child or grandchild of a Spanish citizen

Belong to a profession currently in demand in Spain

Additionally, applicants must prove financial self-sufficiency for the duration of their stay. "They will need at least €600 per month, or €7,200 in a year," said Fábio Knauer, CEO of Aliança Global Group, in an interview with Publico.

Once the visa holder secures formal employment, the job seeker visa is converted into a standard work visa, bringing full obligations under Spain's Social Security and Tax Authority.

This visa also covers those wishing to launch a business in Spain.

Further details listed by Knauer include:

Degree from a Spanish institution (undergraduate, master's, or PhD)

Health insurance valid in Spain

Proof of financial resources

No criminal record in Spain or former countries of residence

Application must be submitted before or within 90 days of the study permit’s expiration

The changes to Spain’s Foreigners Regulations, which came into effect on May 20, are designed to make immigration processes more flexible and help regularise around 300,000 migrants annually.