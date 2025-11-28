These 19 nations now face Green Card freeze after DC shooting sparks Trump crackdown

Two National Guard members were gunned down near the White House this week, triggering a sweeping immigration crackdown led by President Donald Trump, who blamed lax resettlement policies for the deadly ambush.

The suspected shooter, an Afghan man admitted through a 2021 resettlement program, has cast a sharp spotlight on the Biden-era immigration pipeline.



Within 24 hours of the attack, the Trump administration ordered a freeze on all pending immigration filings connected to Afghan nationals. That halt has now expanded into a wider reassessment of asylum and residency approvals from dozens of countries.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow confirmed Thursday that his agency is conducting a “full and rigorous” review of every Green Card issued to nationals from countries flagged as “of concern.” Edlow pointed to a June travel ban covering 19 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, and Yemen. These nations face a total halt on all immigration and visitor visas due to security and compliance issues.

A second tier of countries—including Venezuela, Cuba, and Turkmenistan—faces partial restrictions, with tightened visa criteria and sharply limited validity periods. “The review is comprehensive and already underway,” Edlow said.

The directive follows the fatal shooting of West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, who was ambushed along with another service member while patrolling near Farragut Square. Both sustained critical injuries; Beckstrom later died in hospital. Authorities have not ruled out terrorism as a motive.

In an address, Trump condemned the shooting as a “terror attack” and used the incident to justify a broader rollback of refugee and immigration admissions.

The administration also confirmed a sweeping audit of 233,000 refugees admitted between 2021 and early 2025. Next year’s refugee ceiling has been slashed to just 7,500, with a stated preference for white South African applicants.

A memo from the Department of Homeland Security details expanded visa suspensions, citing overstay rates, weak documentation, and lack of deportation cooperation from foreign governments.