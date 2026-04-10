Travelling to Europe? What travellers need to know about the new entry/exit system

Europe has rolled out a major overhaul of its border management system. Beginning April 10, 2026, the Entry/Exit System (EES) becomes fully operational across the European Union, introducing a digital system to track the movement of non-EU travellers entering and leaving the Schengen Area.

The change marks one of the biggest updates to European border control in decades and will affect millions of travellers from non-EU and non-EEA countries who visit Europe for short stays — including tourists, business travellers, and family visitors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

What is the Entry/Exit System (EES)?

The Entry/Exit System is a new automated digital border management platform designed to replace traditional passport stamping. Instead of manually stamping passports, border authorities will electronically record each traveller’s entry and exit from the Schengen zone.

The system will register:

Passport details

Date and location of entry and exit

Biometric data such as fingerprints and facial images

This information will be stored in a secure EU database and shared among border authorities across participating countries. The goal is to modernise border control while strengthening security and migration monitoring.

Who will be affected?

The system applies to all travellers from non-EU/EEA countries visiting the Schengen Area for short stays — typically up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Advertisement

This includes visitors from countries such as: India, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia.

EU citizens and residents of Schengen countries are not affected, as they already travel using EU identity systems.

What will change at the border?

For travellers, the biggest change will be the introduction of biometric registration at entry points.

When entering the Schengen Area for the first time after the rollout:

Border officers will scan your passport.

Your fingerprints and facial image will be captured.

The system will create a digital record of your entry.

On subsequent trips, the system will automatically recognize returning travellers through stored biometric data, potentially speeding up the border process.

However, during the initial rollout, some airports and land crossings could experience longer processing times as travellers register for the first time.

Advertisement

Why Europe is introducing the system

The European Union says the system aims to improve both security and migration management.

Key objectives include:

Detecting travellers who overstay visas

Combating identity fraud and irregular migration

Improving data sharing among European border authorities

Modernizing border procedures through digital technology

The EES will also help authorities better track how long travellers stay inside the Schengen zone — a rule that has long been difficult to monitor using manual passport stamps.

The new system is also a stepping stone toward the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), another digital travel requirement expected to apply to visa-free travellers heading to Europe in the coming years.

Together, EES and ETIAS will create a fully digitised entry management system for Europe, similar to electronic travel authorization programs already used in countries like the United States and Canada.

What travellers should do

For most travellers, no action is required before arrival. However:

Carry a valid biometric passport

Be prepared to provide fingerprints and facial scans

Allow extra time at border control, especially during the first trip after April 10

Once registered in the system, future visits to Europe could become faster and more streamlined.

The launch of the Entry/Exit System marks a significant transformation in how Europe manages its borders. By replacing manual passport stamps with biometric records, the European Union hopes to create a smarter, more secure, and more efficient travel system for the millions of visitors who enter the Schengen Area every year.