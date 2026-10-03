US Visa Bond: Is India safe from $20,000 deposit rule? Check full list of 50 countries

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What is a US visa bond?

A visa bond is a financial deposit that some applicants must provide as a condition for receiving a B1/B2 visa. The B1/B2 category covers temporary visits for business and tourism.

For nationals of countries on the designated list who are otherwise eligible for a visa, a US consular officer can require a bond of $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000. The exact amount is decided during the visa interview.

The bond is not the same as a visa fee. It can be refunded if the traveller complies with the conditions, including leaving the US within the permitted period. However, paying the bond does not guarantee that a visa will be issued.

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The State Department has also warned applicants not to make any payment before a consular officer instructs them to do so. Applicants directed to post a bond must complete DHS Form I-352 and pay through the official Pay.gov system.

Is India on the US visa bond list?

No. India is not on the updated list of 50 countries.

This means Indian passport holders are not subject to the visa bond requirement solely because of their nationality under the current programme. The updated list covers 50 countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific, but India is not included.

Which countries are on the list?

The 50 countries currently covered include:

Region Countries South Asia Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal Africa Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe Asia/Central Asia Cambodia, Georgia, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan Caribbean/Americas Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Venezuela Pacific Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu

The State Department's official list also specifies the date from which each country became subject to the programme.

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Why has the US introduced the bond?

The State Department says the programme is linked to B1/B2 visa overstay rates recorded in the US Department of Homeland Security's Entry/Exit Overstay Report. The final rule says the bond is intended to ensure that temporary visitors maintain their nonimmigrant status and depart the US as required.

Travellers who post a bond must also enter and leave the US through designated commercial airports of entry, including eligible CBP preclearance locations. They cannot use land borders, seaports, charter aircraft or general aviation for entry or departure under the bond conditions.