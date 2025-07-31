If you've ever imagined answering work emails while sipping sangria in a sunlit Spanish café, Spain’s newly launched digital nomad visa just brought that fantasy closer to reality. Costing just €75 (roughly Rs 8,000), the visa is designed for non-European Union citizens who want to live and work remotely from Spain for up to a year, potentially even longer.

But there’s a key condition: at least 80% of your income must come from outside Spain.

The visa is part of Spain’s broader Start-Up Act, a government initiative aimed at attracting international talent and remote professionals. Whether you're a developer, writer, marketer, or freelance consultant, the scheme offers a far cheaper and simpler path into Europe than traditional work permits.

Who can apply?

The eligibility criteria for Spain’s digital nomad visa are straightforward:

You must be a non-EU citizen

You should work remotely either as an employee for a non-Spanish company or as a self-employed professional with mostly international clients

At least 80% of your income should be from non-Spanish sources

You must show at least three months of professional engagement with your clients or employer Advertisement

The employer or freelance business must have been operational for at least a year

What makes this visa appealing?

Spain’s offering stands out not just for its low cost, but also for its flexibility. At €75, it is one of the most affordable digital nomad visas available in Europe. Approved applicants can stay for up to 12 months, with options to renew. They are also allowed to bring close family members, provided the applicant meets the income threshold to support dependents.

Applicants can choose from a wide variety of Spanish cities, from vibrant hubs like Barcelona and Madrid to quiet coastal towns, with access to excellent internet, food, culture, and weather.

Application process

You can apply from your home country or even while in Spain on a tourist visa. Required documents include:

Proof of remote work (employment contract or client agreements)

Evidence of business continuity (minimum one year in operation)

Clean criminal background record

Income documentation verifying the 80% foreign income rule

Despite a few procedural formalities, the process is considered far more accessible than most traditional work visa systems.

With the rise of global remote work, Spain’s move is already drawing interest from freelancers and digital nomads across Asia and beyond. The low cost, high lifestyle offering, and access to the broader Schengen zone make this visa one of Europe’s most attractive options in 2025.