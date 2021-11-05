How to plan your finances this festive season

Every year, as the festive season approaches, you may feel a sense of elation as well as apprehension. The former because like most people, you too love shopping. The latter since you end up overspending without even realising how much has been overspent.



During the ongoing festive season, some prudent practices and down-to-earth decisions could help you enjoy without any angst. You probably held back on spending last year due to pandemic-related constraints but you should avoid revenge spending as this will only rebound on you in the weeks ahead.



To begin with, if you have limited resources but still need to spend on gifts and similar items, look up the festival offers from both new age and traditional financing entities.

Customised financing options could allow you to buy products at zero-cost EMIs. BNPL (buy now pay later) products are also another avenue for festive spending. Through these offerings, you can buy goods without exhausting your savings.



Nevertheless, you must keep some important points in mind to maintain financial stability.

Below are eight useful tips that will be beneficial across all festive seasons.



1. Compare diverse finance offerings: Given the multiplicity of offerings in the market, it's prudent to compare the different ones and see what is best for you. Check the percentage of down payment you need to pay, the interest rates, the loan tenure and whether any processing fees are being charged, among others. Such queries will ascertain there are no hidden charges to inflate the cost of the final offering.



2. Buy within your means: During festivals, people sometimes find it difficult to resist deals saying, 'Flat 50% off' and suchlike. Nonetheless, your priority is to decide what you need or will be useful for gifting. Only thereafter should you consider the different deals available. If something is available for a bargain but is inappropriate for gifting, it simply erodes your spending power without benefitting you. Moreover, you could end up in debt that may take some time to clear.



3. Draw up a festival budget: Decide beforehand how much you need to spend for each festival. Note the expenses on decorations, gifts, food and beverages, travel spends (if any), to name a few. Once your budget is decided, curb any excess or unwanted expenses that will end up in overshooting these limits. For example, if a lovely gift is running over budget, drop it and choose a more cost-effective option, if possible, in the same category.

4. Note all expenses: A budget without recorded expenses will only be good on paper. Therefore, big or small, keep track of every expense. Each week or at every stage, you will have a fair idea of the balance spending amount. The remainder can then be used more judiciously for pending and priority things. Without recording spends, you may end up exhausting your funds while crucial items are yet to be purchased.



5. Avoid unplanned or impulsive shopping: When visiting malls or markets, the amazing discounts may sometimes tempt you to buy products that seem great but have little utility or gifting value. In all such situations, only buy what you need and forgo what you want. Needs, not wants, must be your overriding motto.