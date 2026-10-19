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Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed near you on October 19? Check state-wise list

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed near you on October 19? Check state-wise list

Customers planning to visit a bank should check the RBI’s state-wise holiday calendar or their bank’s official website and app before leaving home.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 10:36 AM IST
Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed near you on October 19? Check state-wise listThe holiday applies only to physical branch services in the notified states and cities.

Bank branches will remain shut in several Indian states on Monday, October 19, 2026, under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) state-wise holiday calendar. The closure is for festivals including Maha Navami, Durga Puja, Ayudha Puja, Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami; it is not a nationwide bank holiday.

According to the RBI holiday list, banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong will observe a holiday on October 19 for Dussehra (Mahashtami), Maha Navami, Ayudha Pooja, Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami and Durga Ashtami.

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The banks will be closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya. Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have also declared October 19 as a holiday.

MUST READ: Planning a bank visit in October? Branches will be closed on 11 days. Check dates

Which customers are affected

The holiday applies only to physical branch services in the notified states and cities. Customers in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and several other regions should find branches operating normally, though they are advised to confirm with their local branch before visiting.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has declared Maha Navami a public holiday, meaning bank branches there will also remain closed on Monday.

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Digital services to remain available

Even where branches are shut, customers can continue using most digital banking facilities. UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs and card transactions are generally expected to work as usual, since the RBI holiday applies to branch operations rather than digital payment systems.

However, branch-dependent services may be delayed. These include cheque clearance in some cases, demand drafts, locker access, physical KYC updates, large cash deposits or withdrawals, and resolution of certain account-related requests.

DON'T MISS: 'Document is fake': No, Centre has not declared every Saturday a bank holiday

What customers should do

Customers planning to visit a bank on Monday should check the RBI’s state-wise holiday calendar or their bank’s official website and app before leaving home. Those needing urgent branch services should complete them either before the holiday or after branches reopen.

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Banks are also scheduled to remain closed in many states on October 20 for Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami, so customers in affected regions may face back-to-back branch holidays.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 10:36 AM IST
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