Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed near you on October 19? Check state-wise list

The banks will be closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya. Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have also declared October 19 as a holiday.

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Which customers are affected

The holiday applies only to physical branch services in the notified states and cities. Customers in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and several other regions should find branches operating normally, though they are advised to confirm with their local branch before visiting.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has declared Maha Navami a public holiday, meaning bank branches there will also remain closed on Monday.

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Digital services to remain available

Even where branches are shut, customers can continue using most digital banking facilities. UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs and card transactions are generally expected to work as usual, since the RBI holiday applies to branch operations rather than digital payment systems.

However, branch-dependent services may be delayed. These include cheque clearance in some cases, demand drafts, locker access, physical KYC updates, large cash deposits or withdrawals, and resolution of certain account-related requests.

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What customers should do

Customers planning to visit a bank on Monday should check the RBI’s state-wise holiday calendar or their bank’s official website and app before leaving home. Those needing urgent branch services should complete them either before the holiday or after branches reopen.

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Banks are also scheduled to remain closed in many states on October 20 for Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami, so customers in affected regions may face back-to-back branch holidays.