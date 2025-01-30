Bank holidays in February 2025: Check the festive breaks, total weekly offs 

Bank holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday schedule for February 2025. In the upcoming month, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days. The list of holidays includes state-specific regional and national holidays, as well as all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. The RBI categorizes these holidays under three different labels - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and banks' closing of accounts.

Specifically, February 3, 11, 12, 15, 19, 20, 26, and 28 have been declared as bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Negotiable Instruments Act governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will be unavailable on holidays.

February 2: Banks in India will be closed on Sunday for the weekly holiday.

February 3: Banks in Agartala will be closed on Monday for Saraswati Puja.

February 8: Banks nationwide will be closed on the second Saturday.

February 9: All banks in India will be closed for the weekly holiday on Sunday.

February 11: Banks in Chennai will be closed for Thai Poosam.

February 12: Banks in Shimla will be closed for Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

February 15: Banks in Imphal will be closed for Loi-Ngai-Ni.

February 16: All banks in India will be closed on Sunday.

February 19: Banks in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur will be closed for the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

February 20: Statehood Day is observed in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood on February 20, 1987, becoming the 24th state of India. This day, also known as Arunachal Pradesh Day or Foundation Day, is marked with various cultural performances, exhibitions, and other events. Mizoram also observes its statehood day on the same date.

February 22: All banks nationwide will be closed on the fourth Saturday.

February 23: Banks across India will be closed for Sunday.

February 26: Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed in celebration of Maha Shivratri.

February 28: Banks in Gangtok will be closed for Losar, a Tibetan New Year festival.