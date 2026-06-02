8th CPC deadline extended to June 15: Discussion on salaries, pensions, fitment factor gathers pace

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has extended the deadline for submitting memorandums and suggestions to June 15, giving central government employees, pensioners, and stakeholders additional time to submit their views on salary, pension, and allowance revisions. The extension comes as discussions over the much-awaited fitment factor gain momentum across employee unions and policy circles.

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Memorandum submission

In a recent notification, the 8th Pay Commission announced that June 15 will be the final date for stakeholders to submit their memorandums and recommendations. This marks the second extension granted by the Commission after the earlier deadline was pushed to May 31.

The Commission has also clarified that submissions will be accepted only through its official website, 8cpc.gov.in. Physical documents, emails, hard copies, and PDF submissions may not be considered during the consultation process.

The extension is intended to encourage broader participation from employee associations, pensioners' groups, defence personnel representatives, and other stakeholders before the Commission finalizes its recommendations.

What is the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Central Pay Commission was formally constituted through a government notification issued on November 3, 2025. Its primary mandate is to review and recommend revisions to pay scales, pensions, allowances, and service-related benefits for central government employees.

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The Commission's recommendations will cover:

Central government employees

Pensioners

Defence personnel

All India Services officers

Union Territory employees

Other eligible categories notified by the government

The panel is expected to submit its report within 18 months of its constitution, although interim reports may be issued if necessary.

Fitment Factor

One of the most closely watched aspects of the 8th Pay Commission is the fitment factor, which determines the extent of salary and pension revisions.

The fitment factor is essentially a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay and pensions. A higher fitment factor results in a larger increase in salaries and retirement benefits.

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For reference:

6th Pay Commission (2006): Fitment factor of 1.86

7th Pay Commission (2016): Fitment factor of 2.57

Under the 7th Pay Commission formula, a minimum basic salary of ₹18,000 was fixed. Applying a 2.57 fitment factor increased the salary significantly from the previous pay structure.

Employee unions

With nearly a decade having passed since the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, employee unions are demanding a substantially higher fitment factor under the 8th CPC.

Many unions argue that rising inflation, increasing housing costs, healthcare expenses, and the need for better pension adequacy justify a stronger revision. Several employee groups are reportedly seeking a fitment factor ranging between 3.0 and 4.0, which could significantly increase minimum basic pay levels.

If a fitment factor in the range of 3.8 to 4.0 is approved, the minimum basic salary could potentially rise to between ₹69,000 and ₹72,000, according to estimates discussed during stakeholder consultations.

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Balanced approach

Financial experts, however, expect the government to adopt a more balanced approach.

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According to industry estimates, the fitment factor could eventually fall within a range of 2.28 to 2.86, balancing employee expectations with fiscal sustainability. A factor of 2.86 would raise the current minimum basic pay of ₹18,000 to approximately ₹51,480.

The final recommendation is expected to consider inflation since 2016, employee welfare, government finances, and the long-term impact on public expenditure.

What happens next?

The Commission is currently conducting consultations, stakeholder meetings, and regional interactions before drafting its final recommendations. While no decision has yet been taken on the fitment factor, the outcome will influence salaries, pensions, and allowances for millions of employees and pensioners over the next decade.

With the June 15 deadline now in place, stakeholders have one final opportunity to submit their views before the Commission moves closer to finalizing one of the most significant pay revision exercises in recent years.