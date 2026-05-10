BT Explainer: When do banks start charging interest on credit card transactions?

Credit cards can offer convenience, rewards and short-term liquidity, but they can also become extremely expensive if bills are not managed carefully. Many users assume banks charge interest only when payments are completely missed. However, credit card interest can apply in multiple situations — including partial payments, cash withdrawals and even fresh purchases made while old dues remain unpaid.

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Unlike annual or joining fees, credit card interest is usage-based and applies mainly when users fail to clear their full outstanding balance within the due date.

What Is credit card interest rate?

A credit card interest rate is the cost charged by the bank on unpaid balances after the payment due date. This is commonly expressed as the Annual Percentage Rate (APR).

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Most banks calculate interest daily or monthly, which means unpaid balances can compound rapidly over time.

Typically, credit cards offer an interest-free grace period ranging between 20 and 55 days. During this period, no interest is charged if the entire bill amount is paid on time.

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However, once users make partial payments or carry forward dues, interest starts applying on the remaining outstanding amount.

When interest is charged

Carrying Forward Outstanding Balance

The most common trigger is failing to clear the full bill amount before the due date.

If a user pays only part of the bill, interest is charged on the remaining balance from the transaction date itself.

Paying only minimum due

Many cardholders believe paying the “minimum amount due” prevents interest charges. While it may help avoid late payment penalties, interest continues accumulating on the unpaid balance.

Over time, this can significantly increase repayment burden because of compounding.

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Cash withdrawals on credit cards

Cash advances are among the most expensive forms of credit card usage.

Banks usually charge:

Immediate interest from withdrawal date

Additional cash withdrawal fees

No grace period benefit

This makes ATM withdrawals through credit cards highly costly.

Fresh purchases

A lesser-known rule is that new purchases also start attracting interest immediately if older dues are unpaid.

This means users lose the interest-free period entirely once they start carrying balances forward.

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Promotional offers

Balance transfer schemes and zero-interest EMI offers generally remain valid only for a limited promotional period.

Once the offer expires, normal interest rates apply on any pending balance.

How credit card interest is calculated

Credit card interest is generally calculated daily on the unpaid balance.

For example:

Transaction amount: ₹10,000

Transaction date: March 1

Statement date: March 6

Due date: March 26

Monthly interest rate: 3%

Minimum amount due: ₹500

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If only the minimum due is paid, interest continues on the remaining ₹9,500 balance until the full amount is cleared. Fresh purchases may also start attracting interest immediately.

When interest is not charged

Interest is usually avoided when:

Full outstanding amount is paid before due date

Purchases are made within the grace period

Transactions are reversed or cancelled within billing cycle

Valid zero-interest promotional offers are active

Financial experts say disciplined repayment remains the most effective way to avoid high finance charges and maintain healthy credit usage.

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