RBI’s mandatory 2FA rule kicks in: What changes for your digital payments now

From April 1, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out mandatory two-factor authentication (2FA) for all digital transactions, marking a significant shift in how payments are secured across the country. The move comes amid rising digital transaction volumes and increasing risks of fraud, phishing, and data breaches.

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Under the new framework, every digital payment, whether via UPI, debit/credit cards, or online banking, must now be verified using at least two independent authentication factors. This could include a combination of OTPs, biometric verification (fingerprint or facial recognition), device-based authentication, or PINs.

Earlier, many transactions relied primarily on OTP-based verification. However, regulators and industry experts flagged vulnerabilities such as SIM-swap fraud and phishing attacks, prompting the shift toward a more robust, multi-layered security model.

What changes for users

For consumers, the most visible change will be an additional layer of verification during transactions. Payments may now require multiple steps, such as entering a UPI PIN along with biometric authentication or confirming a device-based approval.

While this could slightly increase transaction time, the RBI’s intent is to significantly reduce fraud risks and enhance trust in digital payments. The rules apply across all major payment systems, including UPI, NEFT, RTGS, and card transactions.

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The central bank is also promoting risk-based authentication, where banks can apply stricter checks for high-risk transactions, such as unusual spending patterns or unfamiliar locations. This introduces a more adaptive, intelligent security framework.

Smarter and more security

Industry experts see this as a structural shift in India’s payments ecosystem. Rahul Sheth, Vice President at BUSINESSNEXT, said, “April 1, 2026 marks a structural shift in how digital payments are secured in India. The RBI’s move to mandate two-factor authentication across all digital transactions is a significant step towards reducing fraud in an increasingly real-time ecosystem.”

He added that the transition goes beyond OTPs to more advanced, context-driven security. “This signals a move from static security to intelligent, adaptive fraud prevention frameworks,” Sheth noted, highlighting the growing role of AI and behavioural analysis in payments security.

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Impact on banks and fintechs

The new rules also place greater responsibility on banks and fintech companies. Institutions will need to upgrade systems to support real-time authentication, tokenisation, and fraud detection mechanisms.

Shams Tabrej, Co-founder and CEO of Ezeepay, said the move is both timely and necessary. “These regulations will help build stronger customer protection and long-term trust in digital payment systems,” he said, adding that while there may be short-term operational challenges, the long-term benefits outweigh them.

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The bigger picture

The RBI’s 2FA mandate is part of a broader push to modernise India’s financial ecosystem, improve cybersecurity, and align with global best practices. Alongside stricter PAN rules and changes in banking services, the regulation signals a clear focus on building a safer, more resilient digital economy. For users, the message is simple: transactions may involve an extra step, but the trade-off is significantly higher security and reduced risk of fraud.