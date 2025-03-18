SBI reduces reward points on SimplyCLICK, Air India credit cards from these dates

SBI Card has announced upcoming changes to its credit card reward structures, reducing the accrual of reward points on select transactions across its SimplyCLICK and Air India co-branded credit cards. These revisions will come into effect between March 31, 2025, and April 1, 2025.

SimplyCLICK SBI Card: Lower rewards on Swiggy

From April 1, 2025, online spends on Swiggy using the SimplyCLICK SBI Card will earn 5X reward points, down from the current 10X reward points. However, cardholders will continue to receive 10X Reward Points on transactions at other partner merchants, including Apollo 24x7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Dominos, IGP, Myntra, Netmeds, and Yatra.

Air India SBI Credit Cards: Major reward reductions

Starting March 31, 2025, SBI Card is significantly reducing the reward benefits on Air India ticket bookings for Air India SBI Platinum and Signature Credit Cardholders.

Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card: The accelerated reward rate for booking Air India tickets via the airline's website or mobile app will drop from 15 reward points per ₹100 spent to 5 reward points per ₹100 spent.

Air India SBI Signature Credit Card: The reward accrual will reduce from 30 reward points per ₹100 spent to 10 reward points per ₹100 spent.

These changes impact the value proposition for frequent flyers who use these SBI credit cards to book Air India tickets.

Impact on cardholders

The revisions will reduce the total reward points that cardholders can accumulate on specific transactions. While SimplyCLICK users will see lowered returns on Swiggy transactions, Air India SBI cardholders face a 66% to 75% cut in their reward benefits for booking flights.

SBI Card has not specified any new benefits to offset these reductions. Cardholders looking to maximize rewards may need to explore alternative spending strategies or consider other credit cards that offer higher returns on dining and travel purchases.