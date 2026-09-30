After digital gold, JioFinance expands precious metals offering with JioSilver: What investors get

What does an investor actually own?

Digital silver essentially allows investors to buy a specific quantity of silver electronically instead of purchasing and storing the metal themselves. In JioFinance’s case, the company describes JioSilver as 99.9% pure, physical-backed digital silver.

So, instead of buying a silver coin every time they want exposure to the metal, investors can accumulate silver digitally in smaller amounts. JioFinance allows purchases starting at ₹10 and going up to ₹1 lakh per transaction.

The offering also allows investors to see their silver holdings through a dedicated dashboard, alongside live silver prices and transaction details.

The ₹10 entry point is one of the key features

The low minimum investment makes silver accessible without requiring investors to buy an entire coin or bar. More importantly, investors can opt for weekly or monthly Silver SIPs, allowing them to accumulate silver periodically rather than making a large one-time purchase.

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This makes the product different from traditional physical silver, where investors have to think about denomination, storage and making charges depending on the form of silver purchased.

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But there is a physical option too

JioSilver isn't restricted to digital holdings. Investors can directly purchase physical silver coins or convert their accumulated digital holdings into certified silver coins for doorstep delivery.

The company says the physical silver is tested for purity at facilities accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

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What investors should check before buying

The convenience of digital silver does not mean investors should treat it exactly like a silver ETF. Silver ETFs are market-linked securities traded through the regulated capital-market framework, whereas digital silver has a different product structure.

Investors should therefore check the product's custody arrangement, underlying physical-silver ownership, applicable spreads, storage or redemption charges, selling/withdrawal conditions, taxation and regulatory framework before investing.

JioFinance's launch comes after its existing digital gold offering and expands the investment products available on its platform.

The key attraction for investors is the combination of a ₹10 starting point, weekly or monthly SIPs, digital tracking, market-linked buying and selling, and the ability to eventually take physical delivery. The key consideration is understanding the product structure and costs before treating digital silver as a long-term investment option.

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