Still relying only on salary? Here’s how Indians are building passive income in 2026

For most salaried Indians, monthly income depends entirely on a fixed paycheck. While a regular 9-to-5 job can provide financial stability, wealth creation often requires building additional income streams that continue generating returns beyond active working hours.

As interest in financial independence grows, more Indians are exploring passive income opportunities ranging from dividend-paying stocks and REITs to digital products, YouTube channels, and mutual fund withdrawal plans. Financial planners say the idea is not to replace salary income overnight, but to gradually create assets that generate cash flow over time.

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Here are some of the most popular passive income options gaining traction in India in 2026.

Dividend Stocks

Dividend-paying stocks remain one of the simplest passive income strategies for long-term investors. Investors buy shares of established companies that distribute a portion of profits regularly to shareholders.

Companies such as Coal India, ITC, Power Grid, ONGC, and Hindustan Unilever are among the widely tracked dividend-paying stocks in India.

Typical dividend yields range between 3% and 6%, while investors may also benefit from long-term capital appreciation. Even a ₹1 lakh investment can potentially generate annual dividend income of ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, depending on the stock and payout cycle.

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REITs and InvITs

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are increasingly becoming popular among investors seeking real-estate-like income without buying physical property.

Listed REITs such as Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks, Brookfield India REIT, and Nexus Select Trust distribute rental income periodically to investors. Infrastructure-focused InvITs like PowerGrid InvIT and IndiGrid also offer regular payouts.

These instruments typically offer yields of around 6% to 8% and are traded on stock exchanges, allowing investors to start with relatively smaller amounts.

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Rental Income

Traditional rental income continues to remain a preferred passive income source, particularly for property owners.

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Residential rental yields in major metro cities generally range between 2% and 3%, while some tier-2 cities offer yields closer to 4% or 5%. Apart from homes, Indians are also monetising cars, parking spaces, cameras, drones, and other equipment through rental platforms.

Tax experts note that rental income receives a standard 30% deduction under current income tax rules.

Digital Products and Online Courses

India’s creator economy has opened new passive income opportunities through digital products and online education.

Creators are increasingly selling e-books, Excel models, finance guides, templates, and productivity tools through platforms like Gumroad, Topmate, and Razorpay Payment Pages. Many professionals are also launching online courses on platforms such as Udemy, Graphy, and Unacademy.

Industry estimates suggest some Indian creators generate anywhere between ₹50,000 and several lakh rupees per month once their products gain traction.

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YouTube and Content Monetisation

India remains YouTube’s largest market, making content creation another major passive income avenue.

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Channels focused on finance, education, technology, and career guidance are attracting strong advertiser interest. Apart from AdSense revenue, creators also earn through affiliate marketing, sponsorships, and brand collaborations.

Market observers say channels with one to three lakh subscribers can potentially generate monthly earnings ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh, depending on engagement levels.

Mutual Fund SWP

For investors with sizable mutual fund portfolios, a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) offers a structured way to generate monthly cash flow.

Under an SWP, investors withdraw a fixed amount periodically from their mutual fund corpus. Financial planners often consider SWPs more tax-efficient than dividend options for long-term investors.

However, experts caution that most passive income sources are taxable and investors should evaluate post-tax returns carefully before making decisions.

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