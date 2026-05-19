Did you forget to cancel? Is your free trial secretly becoming a long-term subscription commitment?

A free trial usually feels harmless. A few taps unlock premium music, video streaming, productivity tools or fitness services with no immediate payment pressure. But weeks later, many users discover an unexpected charge on their statement and realise that the “free” experience quietly transformed into a recurring subscription.

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As subscription-based services become a central part of digital life, concerns are rising around auto-renewals and the ease with which short trials can evolve into long-term financial commitments. From entertainment apps to workplace software platforms, users increasingly face a common challenge: signing up is effortless, but leaving is not always as simple.

For digital companies, subscription models have become a key source of recurring revenue. But experts say the issue is not the model itself; rather, it is how subscription journeys are designed and communicated.

According to Amitabh Roy, Founder at Teamtrace, the discussion should move beyond creating additional rules and focus on improving systems that support recurring payments and user experience.

“We need deregulation, not more rules,” Roy said.

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He pointed out that subscription businesses dominate global technology ecosystems, especially in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), where recurring plans drive a significant portion of revenue.

“In the West, subscription models are the norm, with over 70% of SaaS revenue coming from subscriptions,” Roy noted.

Recurring payment systems

India, however, presents a different landscape. Roy explained that recurring payment systems have faced friction due to payment infrastructure limitations and changes introduced after RBI e-mandate requirements.

According to him, these challenges have forced many companies to rethink billing strategies.

Instead of encouraging monthly plans, businesses increasingly move users toward quarterly or annual subscriptions because payment inefficiencies can disrupt recurring collections. While this helps businesses manage revenue predictability, it can sometimes reduce flexibility for consumers.

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Beyond mobile apps

Roy also stressed that the issue extends far beyond mobile applications.

“This isn’t just an app-level issue,” he said, adding that web and desktop-based business software also depend heavily on recurring payments for long-term growth.

At the same time, users are becoming more aware of subscription fatigue. Many now manage multiple streaming platforms, cloud services, productivity apps and digital memberships simultaneously. Over time, keeping track of renewals becomes difficult.

Industry data cited by Roy suggests that more than 40% of users globally cancel subscriptions due to lack of transparency or insufficient control over their plans. He also highlighted studies showing that nearly one in three users become frustrated when cancellation processes are difficult.

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“Strong safeguards are essential to build user trust,” Roy said.

Subscription management

He believes platforms should simplify subscription management by offering easy in-app cancellation, secure payment systems and friction-free updating of payment information.

Transparency, Roy argues, is becoming equally important.

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“Pricing should be fully transparent and publicly available,” he said, adding that users should know exactly what features each plan offers and receive reminders before renewal dates.

Advance notifications through email or app alerts could help reduce surprise charges and improve customer trust.

As free trials continue to be a powerful tool for attracting users, the larger question for digital businesses may no longer be how quickly they can acquire subscribers, but whether customers feel informed and in control once the trial period ends.