FD schemes 1-year vs 3-year vs 5-year: Which tenure offers the best returns in 2026?

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain one of the most popular investment options for conservative savers seeking capital protection and assured returns. But with banks offering varying interest rates across tenures, many investors face a common question: should they lock their money for one year, three years or five years?

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Data as of June 3, 2026, suggests that while interest rates vary across institutions, three-year deposits generally offer the most attractive returns among major banks, followed by one-year and five-year tenures.

Three-year FDs

Across public and private sector banks, three-year deposits often provide the highest interest rates.

Among leading private banks, IDFC FIRST Bank offers 7.25% on three-year deposits, while Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank offer 7% and HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank provide 6.45%.

In the public sector, Bank of India offers 6.70%, Punjab National Bank 6.35% and State Bank of India 6.30% for three-year deposits.

Small finance banks offer even higher returns. Jana Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank provide 7.50%, while Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers 7.25%.

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One-year deposits

For investors seeking shorter lock-in periods, one-year FDs continue to provide competitive returns.

Among small finance banks, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Unity Small Finance Bank offer 7.25%, 7.25% and 7.50%, respectively.

In the private sector, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank provides 6.80%, while Yes Bank offers 6.65%. Public sector banks are relatively conservative, with Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank offering 6.50%.

Shorter tenures appeal to investors who expect interest rates to rise further or who may need liquidity in the near future.

Five-year FDs

While five-year deposits generally offer lower rates than three-year tenures, they remain attractive for long-term investors and those seeking tax-saving benefits.

DCB Bank offers 7.50% on five-year deposits, followed by Suryoday Small Finance Bank at 7.90% and IDFC FIRST Bank at 7.15%.

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Among public sector banks, State Bank of India offers 6.05%, Bank of Baroda 6.30% and Punjab National Bank 6.10%.

Post Office Time Deposits stand out in this category, offering 7.50% on five-year deposits, higher than the 7.10% available for three-year deposits and 6.90% for one-year deposits.

Advantage senior citizens

Most banks offer senior citizens an additional 0.50 percentage point over regular FD rates, with some lenders providing even higher premiums.

For instance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers senior citizens up to 8.10%, while RBL Bank, Yes Bank and Bandhan Bank offer rates of up to 7.75%.

Which tenure should investors choose?

The choice ultimately depends on financial goals and liquidity requirements.

One-year FDs are suitable for investors who want flexibility and may need access to funds sooner.

Three-year FDs currently offer the best balance between returns and tenure and emerge as the sweet spot for many investors.

Five-year FDs are ideal for long-term savers, tax-saving purposes and those seeking stable income over extended periods.

With FD rates ranging between 6.05% and 7.50% across major banks and touching 8.10% at some small finance banks, investors have plenty of options to tailor their deposits according to their investment horizon.

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As interest rate cycles evolve, comparing rates across tenures and institutions remains crucial to maximising returns without compromising on safety.