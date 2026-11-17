The brokerages broadly acknowledged strong demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles, healthy booking momentum and capacity expansion plans. However, they flagged pressure on margins from elevated commodity costs, with their views differing on how much of the growth outlook is already reflected in the stock’s valuation.

Eicher Motors shares touched a high of Rs 7,729.45 on Tuesday, against the previous close of Rs 7,574.10, marking a rise of around 2%.

Nirmal Bang has retained its 'Buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a revised target price of Rs 9,503, up from its earlier target of Rs 8,888. The brokerage said the company delivered a steady second-quarter performance, with consolidated revenue rising 20.3% year-on-year to Rs 74.2 billion, largely in line with its estimates. Royal Enfield volumes stood at 376,722 units, up 15.2% year-on-year.

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On the outlook, Nirmal Bang said bookings and enquiries were up around 20-21% year-to-date, while festive-season retail was constrained by limited supply. Channel inventory stood at just seven to eight days, compared with the normal level of three to four weeks.

The brokerage noted that gross margin contracted by 171 basis points year-on-year to 42% amid commodity inflation. Ebitda increased 16.4% to Rs 17.6 billion, while the Ebitda margin moderated by 79 basis points to 23.7%. Adjusted profit after tax rose 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 15.7 billion.

Equirus Securities maintained its Long recommendation on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 9,533, implying an upside of around 25% from its cited market price of Rs 7,650. The brokerage said domestic demand for Royal Enfield remained strong, with volumes growing 16% year-on-year in the September quarter, led by demand for motorcycles below 350cc. However, capacity constraints limited wholesales despite healthy bookings.

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The brokerage also highlighted a recovery in exports, which grew 12% year-on-year in the quarter after declining for three consecutive quarters. The improvement was supported by traction in Latin America, particularly Brazil, and signs of recovery in the US market.

Nomura maintained its Neutral rating on Eicher Motors but reduced its target price to Rs 8,022 from Rs 8,437. The brokerage said the company’s September-quarter Ebitda margin of 23.7% came below its estimate of 25% and the consensus estimate of 24%. Consolidated revenue rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 74.2 billion, broadly in line with expectations, while Ebitda increased 16% to Rs 17.6 billion.

Nomura expects Royal Enfield to deliver volume growth of around 13% over FY27-FY29, supported by the upcoming 250cc motorcycle launch. It noted that bookings were up around 20-21% year-to-date, with waiting periods across models indicating healthy underlying demand. However, the brokerage said its estimate of monthly sales of 15,000-20,000 units for the new 250cc motorcycle could be optimistic given the size of the segment.

The brokerage also flagged risks from regulations such as restrictions on internal combustion engine vehicles and CAFE norms, as well as the possibility of consumers shifting from motorcycles to scooters and electric vehicles.