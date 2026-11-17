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One incident illustrating her influence occurred ahead of a conference in New Delhi in February. Jensen Huang withdrew shortly before the event and nominated longtime lieutenant Jay Puri to represent him. During a preparatory call, Madison berated employees, including Puri, over the company’s lack of preparation. Puri eventually interrupted her, saying he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling. He left Nvidia less than six months later.

Although officially a senior director of product marketing for physical AI, Madison regularly attended her father’s quarterly meetings with his executive team, presented to the board and helped cultivate his public image. Colleagues described her as intelligent, a gifted marketer and an effective public representative, but also said she had a temper and aggressively protected her father, as per the report.

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In May 2025, she played a central role in hiring crisis communications firm Heller to manage the family’s public image. She reportedly pressed Nvidia’s communications team to do more to protect Jensen’s reputation and pushed for Heller’s involvement in responses concerning him.

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When the New York Times reported in October 2025 on Nvidia’s business with Megaspeed and Jensen’s relationship with its executive Alice Huang, Madison urged the communications team to respond forcefully, with Heller’s support.

Her management style also drew complaints, it said. Nvidia’s human resources department required her to attend weekly coaching sessions for several months. Employees said more than a dozen key executives had left over the past three years because they disliked working with her.

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She reportedly clashed repeatedly with Kress over investments in robotics companies and with other executives over proposed data-centre deals involving her husband, Nico Caprez. In one meeting late last year, a vice-president suffered a panic attack and had to leave a call after Madison yelled at members of the marketing team.

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In March, ahead of Nvidia’s developer conference, she also berated vice-president Ian Buck, the inventor of the company’s CUDA software, after he planned to improvise rather than prepare a presentation for a media briefing.

Madison’s influence has become particularly consequential following Jensen’s resignation over revelations of extramarital relationships with an Nvidia executive and a customer whom US intelligence concluded was working for Chinese intelligence.

Senior executives have raised concerns about her potentially divided loyalties between Nvidia and her father, as per the report. Those questions have intensified as Jensen’s supporters campaign for his return, with President Donald Trump saying he would not mind if the former chief executive resumed his role.

Madison joined the family business in 2020 after studying at the Culinary Institute of America, Le Cordon Bleu and London Business School, and working in luxury hospitality and pastry businesses.