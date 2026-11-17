Punjab National Bank shares need a 93.6 per cent rally from Rs 144.59 to revisit their record high of Rs 279.98. HDFC Bank shares need to rise 25 per cent from Rs 816.50 to reclaim their peak of Rs 1,020.50. Canara Bank needs a 24 per cent rally from Rs 132.40 to revisit its record high of Rs 164.22, while IDFC First Bank requires a 23.9 per cent rise from Rs 81.30 to reclaim its peak of Rs 100.70. Bank of Baroda shares need to gain 20.5 per cent from Rs 270.20 to revisit their record high of Rs 325.50.

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Nifty Bank hit a record level of 62,374.25 today. Against a 15.5 per cent or 8,349 points surge in Nifty Bank since October 27, its constituents have risen 5-20 per cent during the same period. YES Bank gained 12 per cent, IndusInd Bank 9.75 per cent and Union Bank 11.37 per cent.

Ashika Institutional Equities said the key determinants of sector performance in H2FY27 would be banks' ability to sustain deposit mobilisation following the Q2 FCNR(B)-led inflows, translate the deployment of FCNR(B) funds and the impact of recent and potential rate hikes into NIM recovery, and manage potential asset-quality stress amid rainfall deficit and drought conditions in certain areas. Its top picks are SBI (target price: Rs 1,375), Axis Bank (target price: Rs 1,621), HDFC Bank (target price: Rs 1,000), Karur Vysya Bank (target price: Rs 460) and City Union Bank (target price: Rs 296).

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UBS, in an India note, said conditions for a sustained recovery in private corporate capex are increasingly falling into place. Corporate balance sheets have deleveraged, capacity utilisation, on a four-quarter moving average basis, has remained above 75 per cent for seven consecutive quarters, and funding conditions remain supportive, with bank credit to industry growing 19 per cent YoY in the September 2026 quarter, the strongest post-pandemic pace.

"Physical infrastructure has improved. We think India's next capex cycle is likely to be funded more through a mix of corporate cash flows, domestic bank credit, bond/infra-finance channels and selective offshore/equity funding," it said.