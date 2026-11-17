According to The Financial Express, Jimmy, who has largely remained away from Trust meetings for nearly a decade, expressed his concerns while responding to questions raised by fellow trustee Vijay Singh.

Jimmy reportedly argued that the induction of several members of Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata's family had concentrated decision-making authority over Tata Sons.

He also questioned amendments made to Tata Sons' Articles of Association around 2013-14, suggesting that these changes weakened the separation between the charitable objectives of Tata Trusts and the commercial operations of Tata Sons.

Another concern involved tenure restrictions imposed on certain trustees. Jimmy alleged that such provisions could undermine trustee independence and potentially marginalise members expressing dissenting views.

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Chandrasekaran's reappointment

Jimmy also defended Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, highlighting his role in turning around several Tata Group businesses and delivering substantial shareholder returns.

According to the report, he referred to dividend payouts exceeding 6,500 per cent while questioning opposition to Chandrasekaran's continuation.

He reportedly challenged attempts to prevent Chandrasekaran's reappointment despite a 4-1 vote supporting the proposal at the Tata Sons board meeting.

Chandrasekaran's reappointment as a director remains on the agenda of Tata Sons' rescheduled annual general meeting, which is yet to take place.

Why Jimmy's position matters

Jimmy is a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which, alongside the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, controls a majority shareholding in Tata Sons.

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Although he has generally abstained from contentious votes, his participation in future deliberations could influence decisions concerning Chandrasekaran's leadership and Tata Sons' potential listing.

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Trustees Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan have already expressed support for listing Tata Sons. Srinivasan also backed Chandrasekaran's reappointment during the September 17 board meeting.

Debate over Tata Sons listing intensifies

Separately, Finsec Law Advisors Managing Partner Sandeep Parekh has supported a public listing, arguing that stronger disclosure requirements could improve corporate accountability.

The latest developments follow governance concerns previously raised by former trustee Mehli Mistry before the Charity Commissioner.

Jimmy's intervention could therefore become significant as Tata Trusts confront disagreements over trustee independence, leadership continuity and the future ownership structure of Tata Sons.

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