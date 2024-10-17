Gold and silver prices today, October 17: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities

Gold prices surged by ₹510, crossing the ₹78,000 per 10-gram mark in major Indian cities during early Thursday trading, breaking a three-day losing streak. Strong global trends helped support the recovery in local markets.

In international markets, gold prices climbed, nearing record highs as US bond yields softened amid increasing hopes for rate cuts. Gold rose 0.32% to $2,682 an ounce in early Asian trading on Thursday, having touched $2,683 an ounce overnight.

Here are the latest gold and silver prices across major cities:

Gold Prices Across Major Cities: In Delhi, the price of 24K gold increased by ₹510 to reach a record ₹78,050 per 10 grams, while 22K gold rose by ₹470 to ₹71,560 per 10 grams. Demand for gold ahead of festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali also supported the rise in prices.

Below is a breakdown of gold prices across key Indian cities:

Gold Prices Today (October 17, 2024):

Delhi: 22K - ₹71,560; 24K - ₹78,050

Mumbai: 22K - ₹71,410; 24K - ₹77,900

Chennai: 22K - ₹71,410; 24K - ₹77,900

Kolkata: 22K - ₹71,410; 24K - ₹77,900

Silver Prices Today in India (October 17, 2024): Silver prices gained in early trade across major Indian cities, with a rise of ₹300 per kg in Delhi markets, bringing the price to ₹97,100 per kg. In Mumbai and Kolkata, silver prices increased by ₹100 per kg. Demand from coin makers and industrial sectors pushed the white metal's price up.

In global markets, spot silver traded slightly lower at $31.67 an ounce. In overnight trading, it had reached a high of $31.92 an ounce.

Silver Prices Today in Major Cities:

Delhi: ₹97,100 per kg

Mumbai: ₹96,900 per kg

Chennai: ₹1,02,900 per kg

Kolkata: ₹96,900 per kg

Comparison of Gold and Silver Prices This Week: Gold prices have rebounded to record highs after ending a three-day slump, thanks to the recovery in global markets. Similarly, silver prices have climbed, surpassing the ₹97,000 per kg mark in Delhi.

Here’s a comparison of gold and silver prices from earlier this week:

Date 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Silver Price (per kg) Oct 17, 2024 ₹71,410 ₹77,900 ₹96,900 Oct 16, 2024 ₹70,940 ₹77,540 ₹96,800 Oct 15, 2024 ₹71,140 ₹77,610 ₹96,900 Oct 14, 2024 ₹71,190 ₹77,660 ₹96,900 Oct 12, 2024 ₹71,200 ₹77,670 ₹97,000 Oct 11, 2024 ₹70,240 ₹76,630 ₹96,000 Oct 10, 2024 ₹70,300 ₹76,690 ₹94,000



