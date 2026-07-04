Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
investment
Gold, silver prices today (July 4): Yellow metal nears ₹1.5 lakh, silver crosses ₹2.5 lakh. Check latest rates here

Gold, silver prices today (July 4): Yellow metal nears ₹1.5 lakh, silver crosses ₹2.5 lakh. Check latest rates here

The rates rose amid a stronger US dollar and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may maintain higher interest rates for a longer period, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 4, 2026 9:12 AM IST
Gold, silver prices today (July 4): Yellow metal nears ₹1.5 lakh, silver crosses ₹2.5 lakh. Check latest rates hereMarket participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Gold and silver prices saw a slight rise on Saturday, July 4, as weakness in international bullion markets weighed on domestic rates. The rates rose amid a stronger US dollar and rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve may maintain higher interest rates for a longer period, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.

Advertisement

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by more than 1.30% and settled at over ₹1.47 lakh per 10 grams during the July 3 session. Silver futures rose over 1.62% to close above ₹2.37 lakh per kilogram.

In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities—24 karat and 22 karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

Advertisement
City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm)
Delhi ₹1,47,160 ₹1,34,910
Mumbai ₹1,40,010 ₹1,34,760
Bengaluru ₹1,47,010  ₹1,34,760
Kolkata ₹1,47,010  ₹1,34,760
Hyderabad ₹1,47,010 ₹1,34,760
Chennai ₹1,49,570 ₹1,37,010

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg)
Delhi ₹2,501
₹2,50,100
Mumbai ₹2,501 ₹2,50,100
Bengaluru ₹2,501
 
₹2,50,100
Kolkata ₹2,501
₹2,50,100
Hyderabad ₹2,601 ₹2,60,100
Chennai ₹2,601
₹2,60,100

Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 4 July 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹13,475 per gram for 22-carat gold across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate was slightly lower at ₹13,491 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹14,700 per gram, while Tanishq's corresponding rate was around ₹14,716 per gram. The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram)
Joyalukkas 22K 13,475
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,475
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,700
Tanishq 22K 13,491
Tanishq 24K* 14,716

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Advertisement

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State

State Rate (₹/gram)
Andhra Pradesh 13,475
Delhi 13,475
Gujarat 13,475
Karnataka 13,475
Kerala 13,475
Maharashtra 13,475
Odisha 13,475
Punjab 13,475
Tamil Nadu 13,475

Published on: Jul 4, 2026 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today