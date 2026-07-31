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Can't stop doomscrolling on Instagram? Meta’s AI algorithm might be the reason; Know how

Can't stop doomscrolling on Instagram? Meta’s AI algorithm might be the reason; Know how

Meta said Instagram users are spending more than 10% more time on the platform compared to the same period a year earlier.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 4:45 PM IST
Can't stop doomscrolling on Instagram? Meta’s AI algorithm might be the reason; Know howMeta plans to roll out a similar LLM-powered recommendation system for Facebook.

Are you spending more time using Instagram than usual? Then you're not alone. Meta is reportedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to better understand what kind of content you like to watch. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and CFO Susan Li, in the Q2 earnings call, said that Instagram users are spending more than 10% more time on the platform compared to the same period a year earlier.

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According to Meta, the increase in time spent on the platform was recorded due to the new AI-powered recommendation systems, which recommend posts, Reels, and other content that users like to watch or engage with.

Must read: After PM Modi's Facebook video removal, Meta India head faces FIR over AI-generated videos

How does Meta’s AI recommendation system work?

The company says that it redesigned its recommendation system to analyze content across Facebook and Instagram, rather than depending on liked posts, browsing history, etc. It says all public Reels and Feed posts are run through large language models (LLMs) to understand what topics, tone, relevance, and quality users like to watch.

It also analyses user behaviour on the app, such as videos you watch until the end, posts you like, share, or save, reels you replay, accounts you frequently interact with, and longer-term viewing history. Based on this, it predicts which posts you're most likely to watch till the end, like, comment, or share with a friend.

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Must read: AI could soon take over your routine tasks, Says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta also plans to roll out a similar LLM-powered recommendation system for Facebook. However, the social media giant has faced scrutiny over its addictive product features that target young users. The company is also facing several legal battles over how Instagram and Facebook affect children and teenagers. The company also said that it has set aside $2.40 billion in legal expenses related to ongoing lawsuits and investigations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 4:45 PM IST
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