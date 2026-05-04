Gold, silver rates today (May 4, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 4, 2026 remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading in the range of ₹15,092–₹15,122 per gram across major cities, while 22-carat gold is priced between ₹13,834 and ₹13,849 per gram. Silver prices are hovering between ₹2,64,900 and ₹2,69,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

DO CHECKOUT | Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam vote counting begins

Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,122 13,849 11,349 Mumbai 15,092 13,834 11,319 Chennai 15,092 13,834 11,319 Kolkata 15,092 13,834 11,319

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

Advertisement

Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,649 2,64,900 Mumbai 2,649 2,64,900 Chennai 2,699 2,69,900 Kolkata 2,649 2,64,900

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (as on May 03, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver both saw marginal movement in the latest session.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,51,830 Up 0.00% Silver ₹2,51,220 Up 0.00%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.