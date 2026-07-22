EPFO 3.0 may bring gig workers into India's pension net: What the proposal means

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is reportedly working on an ambitious overhaul of India's retirement savings system that could extend pension coverage far beyond salaried employees. If implemented, the proposed EPFO 3.0 framework could bring gig workers, platform workers, freelancers and millions in the unorganised sector under a common retirement savings system, marking one of the country's biggest social security reforms.

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According to a report by The Indian Express, the proposal is still under discussion and has not yet been officially announced by the government. However, its broad objective is to create a universal pension framework that allows workers to accumulate retirement savings regardless of the nature of their employment.

What's the plan

Unlike the existing Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), which primarily covers workers in the organised sector, the proposed model would adopt a defined contribution approach. Members would contribute regularly during their working years, with the accumulated corpus invested in government-backed securities and interest credited annually.

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At retirement, subscribers could choose how they want to receive their savings. They may either purchase an annuity that provides a regular monthly pension or opt for a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), allowing periodic withdrawals from the retirement corpus while the remaining balance continues to earn returns.

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What about new features

One of the most significant features under consideration is expanding who can contribute to a worker's retirement account. Besides employees and employers, contributions could potentially come from government co-contributions for lower-income workers, digital platforms employing gig workers, CSR funds, NGOs, donor organisations and other third parties. For workers in the unorganised sector, the proposal also envisages voluntary self-contributions and even payment-linked diversions or tips flowing into retirement savings.

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Advantage gig workers

The proposed framework could particularly benefit India's rapidly growing gig economy. Delivery executives, ride-hailing drivers, freelancers and platform workers often lack access to employer-sponsored retirement benefits despite contributing significantly to the country's economy. According to the report, EPFO expects nearly 25 million gig workers and building and construction workers to be brought under the proposed framework over the next five years.

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Retirement corpus

Another notable proposal is the introduction of a Target Retirement Sum (TRS). Members would set a retirement goal and expected retirement age, after which the system would estimate the contributions required to reach that target. A personalised digital dashboard would display total contributions, retirement corpus, progress towards the target, projected pension and inflation-adjusted estimates, helping workers monitor their long-term savings.

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The proposed system would also support a single Universal Account Number (UAN) linked to multiple employers or digital platforms, enabling workers with multiple income sources to maintain a consolidated retirement account while preserving employer-wise contribution records.

If implemented, EPFO 3.0 could significantly broaden India's social security net by making retirement planning accessible to workers who have traditionally remained outside formal pension systems. However, the proposals are still under consideration, and the government is yet to announce the final framework or timeline for implementation.