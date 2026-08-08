Municipal bonds get a new rating framework: What expected loss ratings mean for investors

Expected Loss ratings

Expected Loss (EL) ratings are specialised credit risk assessments mainly used for infrastructure projects and structured debt instruments. They estimate the proportion of principal and interest that investors or lenders are expected to lose over the life of the instrument due to the likelihood and severity of default. MUST READ: Sebi mulls changes to regulations to boost municipal bonds Advertisement

According to the report, SEBI determined that Expected Loss ratings could provide investors with additional information beyond the existing standardised rating framework. These ratings are intended to reflect the expected recovery value of project-based municipal bonds if a default were to occur, thereby offering a broader perspective on the credit risk associated with such issuances.

To facilitate this, the regulator has permitted credit rating agencies to extend the Expected Loss-based rating scale to municipal bonds while continuing to use the existing probability of default rating scale. As a result, municipal bond issuers can now be assessed under both frameworks.

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How the new framework differs

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The report distinguishes the new framework from the conventional approach by noting that the existing standardised ratings primarily indicate the probability of default. In contrast, Expected Loss ratings incorporate recovery prospects into the assessment, making them particularly relevant for infrastructure-linked municipal bond issuances.

SEBI has not replaced the existing rating methodology. Instead, it has allowed Expected Loss ratings to be used in addition to the standardised rating scale, enabling investors to access another measure while evaluating municipal bond offerings.

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Part of broader credit rating reforms

The municipal bond initiative forms part of SEBI's broader policy measures during 2025-26 to strengthen India's credit rating ecosystem. The annual report states that the regulator's initiatives focused on improving ease of doing business, refining rating methodologies and enhancing disclosure standards to promote greater transparency and standardisation across the industry.

SEBI noted that credit rating agencies play a critical role in reducing information asymmetry between issuers and investors by simplifying complex credit profiles into standardised ratings. The regulator said these ratings support efficient capital allocation and more accurate pricing of credit risk across the financial system. The introduction of Expected Loss ratings for municipal bonds is intended to further strengthen this framework by providing a more comprehensive assessment of project-based debt instruments.

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