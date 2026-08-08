Started at ₹15,000, now earns ₹25 LPA: This techie’s journey will make you rethink your career

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Salary rises through strategic switches

His career progression continued with a series of appraisals and job offers. His salary was first raised to ₹9 lakh per annum following an appraisal. He later received another offer worth ₹14 lakh annually, which his existing employer matched in an effort to retain him.

The techie eventually secured a ₹25 lakh per annum role with a Singapore-based company. His journey from a modest internship stipend to a high-paying international opportunity took approximately two and a half years.

“I’m really happy for him. He truly deserves it because I have seen his dedication from college days,” Rutuja wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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However, while celebrating her classmate’s success, Rutuja also reflected on her own career choices. “At the same time, I couldn’t stop thinking… If I had continued coding, would I be there too?” she wrote.

She added, “I know I shouldn’t compare myself with anyone. Everyone has a different journey. Still… seeing your classmates grow makes you think about your own path.”

one of my classmate got a ₹25 LPA offer from a Singapore-based company.



He started with a ₹15k/month internship.



After 6 months he got full-time at ₹7 LPA.

After 1 year it became ₹9 LPA.



Then another company offered him ₹14 LPA, and his current company matched it to… — RUTU (@rutu609) August 5, 2026



Post resonates with young professionals

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Rutuja’s post gained significant traction online, with many users saying they could relate to the pressure of comparing their progress with that of former classmates.

“I like how you were genuinely happy for your classmate while being honest about your own thoughts. That kind of self-awareness is rare,” one user commented.

Another user highlighted both the benefits and risks of frequent job changes. "That kind of switching has both sides. Moving at the right time can accelerate salary and exposure quickly, but chasing every higher offer can also mean constantly restarting—with a new team, new expectations, new pressure and less stability,” the user wrote.

“The key is switching for growth and pay, not pay alone,” the commenter added.

A third user advised against comparisons, writing, “The grass always seems greener on the other side. But the reality is different; wherever you are, you are in a good position.”