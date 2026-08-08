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Started at ₹15,000, now earns ₹25 LPA: This techie’s journey will make you rethink your career

Started at ₹15,000, now earns ₹25 LPA: This techie’s journey will make you rethink your career

The post gained significant traction online, with many users saying they could relate to the pressure of comparing their progress with that of former classmates.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Started at ₹15,000, now earns ₹25 LPA: This techie’s journey will make you rethink your career techie went from ₹15,000 stipend to ₹25 LPA in Just 2.5 Years

A tech professional’s remarkable career growth has sparked widespread interest online after his former college classmate, Rutuja, shared his journey on social media.

According to Rutuja, the techie began his professional career with a monthly internship stipend of just ₹15,000. Within six months, he secured his first full-time job with an annual package of ₹7 lakh.

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DO CHECKOUT: From Hyderabad to Silicon Valley: Who is Uday Ruddarraju, the Indian-origin techie leading OpenAI’s compute push?

Salary rises through strategic switches

His career progression continued with a series of appraisals and job offers. His salary was first raised to ₹9 lakh per annum following an appraisal. He later received another offer worth ₹14 lakh annually, which his existing employer matched in an effort to retain him.

The techie eventually secured a ₹25 lakh per annum role with a Singapore-based company. His journey from a modest internship stipend to a high-paying international opportunity took approximately two and a half years.

“I’m really happy for him. He truly deserves it because I have seen his dedication from college days,” Rutuja wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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ALSO READ: 'Should I pick Amazon or eBay?': Techie's dilemma sparks career debate, netizens weigh in

However, while celebrating her classmate’s success, Rutuja also reflected on her own career choices. “At the same time, I couldn’t stop thinking… If I had continued coding, would I be there too?” she wrote.

She added, “I know I shouldn’t compare myself with anyone. Everyone has a different journey. Still… seeing your classmates grow makes you think about your own path.”


Post resonates with young professionals

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Rutuja’s post gained significant traction online, with many users saying they could relate to the pressure of comparing their progress with that of former classmates.

“I like how you were genuinely happy for your classmate while being honest about your own thoughts. That kind of self-awareness is rare,” one user commented.

Another user highlighted both the benefits and risks of frequent job changes. "That kind of switching has both sides. Moving at the right time can accelerate salary and exposure quickly, but chasing every higher offer can also mean constantly restarting—with a new team, new expectations, new pressure and less stability,” the user wrote.

“The key is switching for growth and pay, not pay alone,” the commenter added.
A third user advised against comparisons, writing, “The grass always seems greener on the other side. But the reality is different; wherever you are, you are in a good position.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 8, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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