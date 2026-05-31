SIF vs AIF: How wealthy investors are choosing alternative investment strategies

India's affluent investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional mutual funds and fixed deposits in search of diversification, higher returns, and sophisticated investment strategies. Two products that are gaining attention are Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

While both offer investors access to advanced strategies, they serve different purposes and investor segments. According to Dharmendra Jain, Co-Founder, Ionic Wealth, the conversation is no longer about choosing one over the other.

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"The discussion is not about choosing one over the other, but rather understanding how the two can complement each other within an investor's portfolio," Jain said.

Why SIFs are attracting investors

SIFs are emerging as a middle ground between mutual funds and AIFs. They provide access to more sophisticated investment approaches while retaining some of the convenience and accessibility associated with mutual funds.

According to Jain, SIFs offer advantages such as mutual fund-style taxation, easier transactions, and lower investment thresholds. This makes them accessible to a broader investor base than AIFs, which typically require a minimum investment of ₹1 crore.

Investor awareness around SIFs has grown rapidly, with increasing scheme launches and rising assets under management. Wealth managers are increasingly evaluating equity long-short and hybrid long-short SIF strategies alongside existing AIF allocations.

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How AIFs differ from MF and PMS

AIFs operate under a different regulatory framework and provide significantly greater flexibility than traditional investment products.

Mutual funds are designed for mass-market participation and are subject to strict diversification rules. Portfolio Management Services (PMS), which require a minimum investment of ₹50 lakh, offer greater customization but remain largely focused on listed equities.

AIFs, however, can invest in private equity, venture capital, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, pre-IPO opportunities, and hedge fund-style strategies.

"As one moves from mutual funds to PMS to AIFs, the spectrum shifts from standardisation to customisation, from liquidity to illiquidity premium, and from regulatory protection to investor sophistication," Jain explained.

The trade-off is lower liquidity, higher minimum investments, and longer lock-in periods.

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Can AIFs help during market volatility?

Market volatility has strengthened investor interest in alternatives. Category III AIFs, which use long-short, market-neutral, and derivatives-based strategies, are specifically designed to reduce dependence on market direction.

These funds can hedge risks, short overvalued stocks, and dynamically manage exposure—capabilities that are not available in traditional mutual funds.

Category I and II AIFs, including private equity, venture capital, real estate, and private credit funds, provide diversification through exposure to assets that are not marked to market daily. This can help reduce the impact of short-term market fluctuations.

However, Jain cautions that outcomes depend on manager quality and strategy selection. Investors should focus on genuine alpha-generating strategies rather than assuming every AIF automatically provides downside protection.

Why wealthy investors are increasingly allocating to AIFs

SEBI data shows cumulative AIF commitments have crossed ₹11 lakh crore as of early 2026, highlighting growing demand for alternative investments.

Several factors are driving this trend. Investors are searching for new sources of alpha as public markets become more competitive. At the same time, India's startup ecosystem, infrastructure pipeline, private credit market, and real estate sector are creating attractive opportunities in private markets.

The country's growing base of entrepreneurs, promoter families, and senior executives is also becoming more sophisticated in portfolio construction and increasingly focused on diversification.

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"Earlier, AIFs were viewed as an add-on or a trophy investment. Today, they are being discussed as a deliberate portfolio construction tool," Jain said.

Investors should...

For investors evaluating SIFs and AIFs, the choice is not necessarily either-or. SIFs offer accessibility, operational ease, and lower entry barriers, while AIFs provide exposure to private markets, alternative strategies, and differentiated return opportunities.

According to Jain, the most effective portfolios are those where SIFs, PMS, and AIFs each play a specific role, creating diversification across asset classes, strategies, liquidity profiles, and investment horizons.