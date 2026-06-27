Your ₹200 office lunch could cost you ₹1 lakh a year: The ‘invisible expense’ employees often ignore

For millions of salaried professionals, buying lunch at the office, grabbing a coffee between meetings or ordering dinner during late work hours feels like an insignificant daily expense. But financial experts say these small, routine purchases can quietly add up to tens of thousands of rupees a year, making workplace food one of the most overlooked lifestyle expenses for urban employees.

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According to HungerBox, an urban salaried employee typically spends between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 every month on workplace food and beverages, with many failing to actively monitor the expenditure. Over a year, that translates to ₹38,000-70,000, while frequent food delivery users could end up spending close to ₹1 lakh annually.

"Most salaried professionals in urban India spend somewhere between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 every month on workplace food, and they are largely unaware of it," said Sandipan Mitra, Co-founder and CEO of HungerBox.

He noted that the average cafeteria meal costs around ₹72, but expenses rise sharply when employees add coffee, snacks and app-based food deliveries, where a single order can cost three to four times more than a cafeteria meal.

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Delivery habits driving costs

Experts say convenience has become one of the biggest drivers of workplace food spending, particularly among Gen Z and younger millennials.

Workplace food is no longer just about satisfying hunger. It has increasingly become linked to productivity, workplace culture, stress management and social interactions, making employees more likely to spend without noticing the cumulative impact.

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Mitra said one of the simplest ways to reduce spending is to create spending limits before the month begins.

"When someone has a prepaid meal wallet loaded at the start of the month, they spend within a boundary rather than swiping a card each time," he said, adding that employees relying on managed cafeterias instead of delivery apps can reduce daily food costs by 60-70%.

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He also suggested reviewing the previous month's food expenses and choosing default meal options instead of browsing food delivery apps every day to curb impulsive purchases.

Technology can improve spending awareness

Financial experts believe technology can play a major role in helping employees understand where their money is going.

According to Sarika Grover, Founder and CEO of LoansJagat, most employees ignore workplace food expenses because each purchase appears too small to matter.

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"A ₹20 chai and ₹100 sandwich may feel harmless until ₹120 is spent every single day for a month," she said.

She recommends using expense-tracking apps, maintaining a simple food expense journal, setting reminders before ordering food online and linking UPI payments with budgeting applications that categorise spending automatically. According to her, nearly 68% of Indians use expense-tracking apps that can monitor food-related expenditure.

The opportunity cost

Delhi-based working professional Rahul Mohanto said he recently realised that spending around ₹150 a day on convenience food amounts to nearly ₹4,500 every month.

He calculated that investing a similar amount every month through a systematic investment plan (SIP) earning an assumed 12% annual return could potentially grow to nearly ₹10 lakh over 10 years, and exceed ₹40 lakh over 20 years.

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Experts say the takeaway is not to eliminate everyday comforts but to become more conscious of recurring micro-expenses. Small workplace purchases may seem insignificant individually, but tracking them can improve budgeting, encourage healthier financial habits and free up money that could be invested for long-term wealth creation.

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