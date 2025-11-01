Aadhaar updates go digital from Nov 1: PAN deadline, free services, new rules explained

Starting today, Aadhaar card holders can skip the queues. In a major service overhaul, UIDAI will allow most demographic updates—like name, address, and mobile number—to be done fully online, eliminating the need for physical visits in many cases.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a sweeping set of changes aimed at simplifying the Aadhaar update process and making it more user-friendly. Under the new system, card holders will be able to initiate updates for name, address, date of birth, and mobile number directly through the myAadhaar portal, provided their Aadhaar is linked to an active mobile number.
Biometric updates—including fingerprint, iris, and photograph—will still require an in-person visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. However, UIDAI will reduce manual processing through automatic verification across government databases, helping improve speed and data accuracy.
Key changes taking effect November 1, 2025:
Revised fee structure:
Critical PAN-Aadhaar deadline:
UIDAI reiterated the urgency of linking Aadhaar with PAN before December 31, 2025, warning that failing to do so may lead to PAN deactivation, service restrictions, and delays in KYC or tax processing.
Next steps for Aadhaar holders:
The UIDAI said these changes aim to “streamline citizen access” and reduce dependency on physical infrastructure for routine Aadhaar maintenance.