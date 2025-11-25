BHIM introduces UPI Circle delegation for seniors, young users to transact independently within preset limits

NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL) on Tuesday rolled out UPI Circle Full Delegation on the BHIM Payments App, enabling primary users to authorise trusted contacts to make independent UPI payments directly from their accounts. The feature is set to support senior citizens and young adults by providing a secure, controlled way to manage everyday digital transactions without losing oversight. By allowing delegated payments within preset limits, BHIM aims to simplify shared or family financial workflows, catering to the routine requirements of Indian households and small businesses while maintaining transparency and accountability.

Under the UPI Circle Full Delegation framework, primary users can assign a monthly spending limit of up to Rs 15,000 for secondary users, with the authorisation valid from one month to as long as five years. Once approved, the secondary user may begin making UPI payments after a brief cooling period, using the primary user’s selected bank account. The setup gives families, dependents or business staff the freedom to handle regular expenses while allowing the primary account holder full visibility into all outgoing payments.

A significant advantage of this feature is its usefulness for senior citizens who may face challenges adopting digital payments. With UPI Circle Full Delegation, families can empower elderly members to transact independently and safely, easing technological hurdles while retaining strong controls. The feature is equally beneficial for young adults, enabling parents to offer monitored access for daily or educational spending, helping instil responsible financial habits.

NBSL also notes that UPI Circle supports small businesses by letting owners delegate spending authority to staff for operational needs like fuel or toll payments. This removes cash-handling requirements and streamlines expense tracking, as owners can set monthly budgets and monitor every transaction in real time. The system reinforces transparency and accountability, aligning with evolving digital financial practices.

Lalitha Nataraj, MD & CEO of NBSL, underscored the inclusive goal of the offering, stating, “With Full Delegation, UPI Circle moves beyond real-time approvals to enable trusted, autonomous payments within defined limits. It mirrors the way Indian households and businesses operate—built on trust, flexibility and accountability. Features like this help make digital transactions simpler, safer and more inclusive for every user segment.”

Setting up UPI Circle Full Delegation is simple. Users can visit the UPI Circle section in the BHIM app, invite a secondary user via contact or UPI ID, define their relationship, verify identity details including Aadhaar, and set both the monthly limit and validity period. After authorisation through UPI PIN and acceptance from the secondary user, payments can begin following the brief cooling period, balancing convenience with security.

The launch fits into a broader shift toward controlled financial empowerment, as more platforms integrate delegated payment tools. The Rs 15,000 limit and multi-year validity address both daily needs and long-term planning, especially in multi-generational households and small enterprises that rely on shared financial responsibilities.

By allowing trusted users to make digital payments without maintaining separate bank-linked UPI IDs, BHIM’s UPI Circle Full Delegation emphasises inclusivity and autonomy. The feature is positioned to deepen digital adoption by lowering entry barriers and giving families and businesses a practical, secure way to manage shared expenses.