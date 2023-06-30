Deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar ends today. Find all the related details here

Today is the last day to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar card. It is as yet not certain if the government will extend this deadline.

According to data from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a noteworthy gap exists between the number of PAN cards issued and those that are linked to Aadhaar numbers. According to the report released in February, about 610 million individual PANs have been issued till now. Of this, around 480 million have been linked with Aadhaar.

The previous deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar was March 31, which was extended to June 30. The CBDT has made it mandatory to link your PAN with your Aadhaar number.

If you don’t link your PAN with Aadhaar, your PAN will become inoperative from tomorrow. In simple terms, you will not be able to conduct financial and tax transactions. Further, you cannot make tax filings, claim tax refunds, etc. Hence, it becomes imperative to link your PAN and Aadhaar numbers. Check details here: How you can link your PAN with Aadhaar.

While section 139AA of the Income Tax Act provides that every individual who has been allotted a PAN as of 1 July 2017 and who is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number will have to link his Aadhaar number. However, some individuals are exempt from linking the Aadhaar-PAN linkage. Also, the PAN of such individuals will not become inoperative. Even if they wish to link Aadhaar with PAN, they are not required to pay a fee. Check details here: Linking of PAN and Aadhaar is not compulsory for these individuals. Find out here

PAN is a unique number issued to individuals and businesses for tax purposes. The Aadhaar number is issued to all residents. The income tax (I-T) department has made linking PAN and Aadhaar cards mandatory to ease financial transactions. However, if you fail to intimate the Aadhaar number, you will face many consequences. Besides, a fee of Rs 1000 will continue to apply to make the PAN operative by intimating the Aadhaar number. You can check details here: PAN-Aadhaar linking: What is the penalty you must pay to make PAN operative?

While it is necessary to link your PAN with Aadhaar, there is a significant problem related to linking both numbers, as many individuals have encountered problems related to the mismatch of their names. This problem is causing an obstacle, but there is a solution available to resolve this issue. You can check the details here and find out more. I cannot link my PAN with Aadhaar and have to file ITR to claim a refund. What should I do?

Those who have already linked their Aadhaar and PAN need not have to worry. They can easily check the status of their PAN-Aadhaar linkage. So, if one needs clarification about whether one’s PAN and Aadhaar are linked, one can check the status of it in two ways. You can check details here: Here's how you can check if your PAN and Aadhaar numbers are linked.