EPF rule change: Here's how you can claim partial withdrawal up to Rs 1 lakh for medical treatment

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently increased the existing eligibility limit of auto claim settlements under Paragraph 68J to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000 before this. The Paragraph 68J allows an EPF contributor to apply for an advance for self and dependents’ medical expenses. EPFO members are permitted to seek an advance for medical treatment under specific conditions.

The EPFO said: "The competent authority has approved the limit of auto claim settlements under para 68J from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 and the same has also been deployed in the application software on 10/April/2024. This is for information and further necessary action of all."



EPF and medical expenses

The Employees Provident Fund Scheme's Paragraph 68-J allows members to request advances from the fund under circumstances related to medical treatment. These circumstances include hospitalisation lasting for one month or more, major surgical operations, and ailments such as tuberculosis, leprosy, paralysis, cancer, mental derangement, or heart ailments.

For physically impaired members, the option to apply for advance payment comes under Paragraph 68-N. This section allows withdrawals specifically for purchasing necessary equipment. However, such withdrawals require the submission of a medical certificate from a licensed physician or an official designated by the EPFO.

Claim submissions

The EPFO has introduced the Universal Account Number (UAN) system to streamline claim submissions. Subscribers can now submit claim forms directly to the EPFO if they have linked their UAN with their Aadhaar number and bank account, eliminating the need for employer attestation. This simplifies the claim process for EPF subscribers.

Form 31 is the format used to submit premature fund withdrawal requests under different heads ranging from medical emergencies, to marriage and buying or constructing a home.

How to claim partial withdrawal under 68-J

> Members can log in to the EPFO portal using your Universal Account Number (UAN) details.

> One should ensure that Know Your Customer (KYC) details and service eligibility information are up-to-date and complete.

> Once on the page, you can choose the type of claim you wish to avail of -- marriage, medical emergencies, house purchase, or home loan repayment.

> You will be asked to verify your identity by entering the One-Time Password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.

> Complete the online claim submission process by following the prompts and providing any necessary documentation or information.