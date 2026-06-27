EPFO 3.0: How much PF money can you withdraw via UPI and ATM at a time? Will you get a separate ATM card?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to roll out EPFO 3.0, a major digital upgrade that will allow members to withdraw provident fund (PF) money through UPI and ATMs. While the new system is expected to be launched by the end of June, one question has generated the most interest: How much PF money can subscribers withdraw through these new channels?

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EPFO has not yet officially announced a separate withdrawal limit for UPI or ATM transactions. However, there is no indication that the existing EPF withdrawal rules will change under EPFO 3.0. This means members are expected to continue following the current withdrawal framework even when using digital channels.

Based on the existing rules, eligible subscribers may be able to withdraw up to 75% of their PF balance through UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, depending on the purpose of the withdrawal and eligibility conditions. Several media reports have also suggested that the new facility will allow instant transfers of up to 75% of the available EPF balance directly into the subscriber's linked bank account.

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How will UPI and ATM withdrawals work?

The new withdrawal mechanism is being developed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). According to the government, testing of the facility has already been completed and the rollout is expected soon. Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also indicated that an official announcement will be made shortly.

Under the proposed system, members will authenticate themselves using Aadhaar-based OTP verification before initiating withdrawals through supported UPI applications. The money is expected to be credited to the linked bank account almost instantly, replacing the current process that typically requires submitting a claim and waiting several days for settlement.

EPFO is also expected to introduce PF-linked ATM cards, allowing subscribers to withdraw eligible amounts directly from ATMs, much like using a regular debit card. Reports indicate that members may be required to maintain at least 25% of their EPF balance, ensuring retirement savings are not completely exhausted.

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Who will be eligible?

To use the new digital withdrawal facilities, members are expected to require an active Universal Account Number (UAN) linked with Aadhaar, updated PAN details, a verified bank account with the correct IFSC code and a registered mobile number for OTP-based authentication.

Other key changes under EPFO 3.0

Besides UPI and ATM withdrawals, EPFO 3.0 is expected to introduce several member-friendly reforms. The auto-settlement limit for claims has already been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, allowing many more claims to be processed automatically without manual intervention.

Members will also be able to use Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app for identity verification, reducing paperwork and making the claims process more convenient. While the new platform promises faster and simpler access to PF savings, subscribers should note that the withdrawal rules themselves have not yet been officially revised. Until EPFO issues detailed operational guidelines, the existing EPF withdrawal provisions—including eligibility criteria and tax rules—will continue to apply.

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