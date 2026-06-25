Why is EPFO suspending online PF claims from June 26-29? Is EPFO 3.0 coming?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced a four-day suspension of its online claims portal from June 26 for a major system upgrade. Although EPFO has not said the outage is part of the EPFO 3.0 rollout, the timing coincides with the expected launch of the digital overhaul that promises UPI-based PF withdrawals and faster claim settlements.

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The temporary shutdown is expected to affect the submission and processing of provident fund claims, potentially delaying withdrawals, transfers and other online member services.

According to a notice issued on the EPFO member portal, submission of new claims and processing of existing claims will remain suspended from 00:00 hrs on June 26 until 23:59 hrs on June 29. Online services are scheduled to resume at 00:00 hrs on June 30, 2026.

EPFO said the outage is part of a planned database consolidation and software upgrade designed to improve claims processing efficiency, enhance security and provide a better user experience.

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"To enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience, EPFO is undertaking a planned database consolidation and upgradation of software applications for the claims processing system," the organisation said in its notice.

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What will be affected?

During the migration period, subscribers will not be able to submit fresh online claim requests through the EPFO portal. Claim processing services will also remain unavailable, while applications submitted before the maintenance window will only be processed after services are restored.

The EPFO has advised members to plan their claim submissions accordingly, especially those requiring urgent withdrawals or transfers.

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The retirement fund body apologised for the inconvenience and requested members to remain patient while the upgrade is completed. Subscribers requiring assistance can contact the EPFO call centre on 14470.

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Ahead of EPFO 3.0 rollout

The migration comes at a time when EPFO is preparing to roll out EPFO 3.0, a major digital overhaul expected to simplify provident fund services.

Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said testing of UPI-based PF withdrawals has been completed and the facility is likely to be launched soon. Under the proposed system, subscribers will be able to transfer eligible PF amounts directly to their linked bank accounts using UPI, significantly reducing paperwork and settlement time.

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The new platform is also expected to support ATM-like withdrawals, paperless claim processing and faster settlements.

Currently, EPF members must submit withdrawal requests through the EPFO portal, complete KYC verification and, in some cases, wait for employer approvals before funds are released. The upgraded digital infrastructure aims to automate much of this process and improve turnaround times.

The temporary suspension of online services is expected to facilitate the backend migration required for these new features.

Until services resume on June 30, EPFO members will need to wait before filing new online claims or tracking claim processing, making it advisable to postpone non-urgent transactions until the upgraded system is back online.

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