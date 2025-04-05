Fake Aadhaar, PAN with ChatGPT: How to identify real government ID proofs; check steps

In recent developments concerning digital security, it has become evident that artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, such as ChatGPT, can generate fake Aadhaar cards. Aadhaar, a crucial identity document issued by the Indian government, is uniquely assigned to each individual. The revelation has heightened security concerns, especially given AI's potential for misuse.

A social media user, after testing whether ChatGPT could generate an Aadhaar card, shared that "AI is a double-edged sword—it can be used for good, but it also comes with risks. Stay informed. Stay vigilant. Stay safe." This underscores the urgent need for awareness in identifying fraudulent IDs.

How to identify your real ID proofs

To differentiate between real and fake Aadhaar cards, several visual and structural elements must be examined. Firstly, the passport-size photograph on a genuine Aadhaar card should match the holder's uploaded image. AI-generated cards often show discrepancies here. Additionally, variations in Hindi and English fonts can be indicators of forgery. The syntax, including the placement of colons and slashes, should also be scrutinised for authenticity. Furthermore, the logos of Aadhaar and the Government of India must be verified for consistency. An essential check involves scanning the QR code on the card to ensure it is genuine.

Online tools of verification

The government provides online tools for verifying Aadhaar cards. Users can visit the official UIDAI website to confirm the validity of their Aadhaar number. By entering the 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code, the system performs a verification check. If the number is legitimate, the website displays messages such as "[Entered Aadhaar number] Exists" and "Aadhaar Verification Completed." This process helps users authenticate their cards and safeguard against fraud.

In addition to the Aadhaar number, individuals can utilise the Virtual ID (VID), which serves as a temporary, revocable 16-digit number mapped to an Aadhaar number. The VID provides an alternative for authentication and e-KYC services without revealing the Aadhaar number itself. This measure enhances privacy and security, as the VID cannot be generated by any other entity, ensuring control remains with the Aadhaar number holder. The number is sent via SMS to the registered mobile number, adding an extra layer of security.

The government's efforts to provide secure verification tools are crucial in mitigating risks associated with identity fraud. Users are encouraged to regularly verify their Aadhaar cards using official channels to prevent falling victim to fake IDs. This vigilance, combined with understanding the visual and structural elements of Aadhaar cards, can significantly reduce the risk of identity theft and related fraudulent activities.

Aadhaar cards and reality check

The integration of secure QR codes has played a vital role in the verification of Aadhaar and PAN cards. Protean Tech emphasizes the importance of utilizing QR codes on PAN cards, as they contain encrypted data that can only be deciphered by authorised scanners. This ensures that only legitimate entities are able to conduct PAN verification, effectively preventing the circulation of fake cards, inaccurate information, or duplicates. By implementing this technology, the accuracy and currency of PAN data are upheld, offering a solution to potential issues of fraud.

Furthermore, the UIDAI has strengthened the security measures of Aad cards by introducing a new Secure QR Code. Previously, the QR codes on Aadhaar print-letters and e-Aadhaars only displayed demographic information. The new Secure QR Code now includes both demographic data and a photograph of the Aadhaar number holder. This updated feature adds an extra layer of protection against the production and misuse of fraudulent documents.

According to UIDAI's website, the information contained within the QR Code is both secure and tamper-proof as it is digitally signed by UIDAI. The recently implemented digitally signed secure QR code can be verified in real-time using UIDAI's proprietary application, ensuring the authenticity of the information by matching it against UIDAI's digital signatures. This added security measure allows for swift detection and mitigation of any fraudulent attempts using a QR Code scanner.