Business Today
HDFC Bank's system upgrade: Key update on services availability on July 13

HDFC Bank: The system upgrade is scheduled to begin on July 13 at 3 am and is expected to be completed by 4:30 pm on the same day, lasting a total of 13.5 hours.

Customers can withdraw cash from any ATM using their HDFC Bank debit card or credit card in this period. Customers can withdraw cash from any ATM using their HDFC Bank debit card or credit card in this period.

Private lender HDFC Bank has declared that on July 13, the second Saturday of this month, there will be a scheduled system upgrade to update its core banking system (CBS) and improve customer experience. Following the upgrade, the bank will move the CBS to a new platform.
 
The system upgrade is scheduled to begin on July 13 at 3 am and is expected to be completed by 4:30 pm on the same day, lasting a total of 13.5 hours. During this time, customers of HDFC Bank may encounter temporary limitations in accessing certain services, although critical services will still be available with some restrictions in place.

HDFC Bank's UPI services will not be available during two specific time slots on July 13, Friday. The services will be unavailable from 3:00 am to 3:45 am and from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Net and mobile banking services will also be inaccessible throughout the upgrade period. In addition, all fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will be unavailable during this time. 

To minimise disruptions, customers are advised to withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30 pm on July 13 and to plan any fund transfers in advance. The upgrade has been scheduled during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience to customers.

Customers can still withdraw cash from ATMs using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, albeit with limitations. Additionally, they may use their debit and credit cards for transactions on swipe machines at retail stores and for making online purchases.

Time
 		 3:00AM - 3:45AM 3:45AM - 9:30AM 9:30AM - 12:45PM 12:45PM - 4:30PM

NetBanking &
MobileBanking
 		 Not Available Not Available Not Available Not Available

UPI
 		 Not Available Available Not Available Available

ATM & Debit Cards
 		 Available with
Resticted limits*		 Available Available with
Resticted limits*		 Available

Other Fund
Transfer Modes**
 		 Not available Not Available Not available Not available

Credit Cards
 		 Available # Available Available # Available

Prepaid Forex Cards
& INR Cards
 		 Available @ Available Available @ Available

 

* As per limits set for each card variant

** IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank A/c to A/c online transfer or Branch transfer

# Available for card usage. Card repayment via UPI & NetBanking not available, repayment via Debit Card available with restricted limits

@ Available for card usage. Loading via UPI & NetBanking not available, Loading via Debit Card available with restricted limits

 

Please plan your banking activities accordingly, as some services will be temporarily unavailable during this 13 and a half hour period. For further details, please refer to the FAQs below.

Source: HDFC Bank

Published on: Jul 02, 2024, 2:00 PM IST
