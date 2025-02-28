NPCI will launch RuPay Select Debit Card from April 1 with lounge access, insurance benefits

The RuPay Select Debit Card will be launched in April 2025 that would bring in a range of benefits aimed at enhancing customer convenience and experience. One of the key features is its lounge access programme. Domestic airport lounge access is granted once per calendar quarter, while international lounge access is available twice annually. These privileges are designed to make travel more comfortable for cardholders, particularly benefiting frequent travellers. In addition to travel benefits, the card offers personal accident insurance cover up to Rs 10,00,000, conditional upon a successful RuPay card transaction within 30 days prior to the accident date.

The card also incorporates a variety of quarterly lifestyle benefits, including complimentary gym memberships, golf lessons, health check-ups, and spa or salon services. Additionally, cardholders receive a Rs 100 cab service coupon each quarter. These perks align with the increasing demand for lifestyle-focused financial products, offering cardholders an enhanced lifestyle through diverse wellness and leisure options. The card's benefits are capped according to a specified structure, but this capping applies to the overall RuPay Select debit portfolio, not individual cardholders.

In the entertainment sector, cardholders are entitled to an annual subscription to one of the following OTT platforms: Amazon Prime, Hotstar, or Sony Liv. This feature meets the growing demand for digital streaming services, providing users with uninterrupted entertainment. Additional services include 24/7 concierge support available in multiple Indian languages via a toll-free number, ensuring that assistance is always accessible, thereby enhancing the card's customer service appeal.

The RuPay Select Debit Card is priced at Rs 250 per annum, with the fee collected quarterly from banks. To redeem the benefits, cardholders need to make a minimum Re. 1 transaction using the card. Details of any coupons will be communicated to the cardholder via their registered email within 24 to 48 hours after the transaction. This process not only facilitates benefit redemption but also encourages users to engage with the card’s offerings. The redemption process requires cardholders to visit the official RuPay website, log in with their registered details, and follow the outlined steps to access their benefits.

Amidst a competitive market landscape, the RuPay Select Debit Card distinguishes itself with a comprehensive suite of travel, lifestyle, and entertainment features. By providing a wide array of benefits at a modest annual fee, the card is positioned to attract a broad customer base.

This strategic positioning aims to strengthen RuPay’s presence in the debit card sector by offering significant value to its users. The card's innovative bundling of features is designed to meet evolving consumer needs, providing an all-in-one financial solution that challenges competitors with its diverse and accessible benefits.

