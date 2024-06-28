NTR Bharosa Pension: Andhra Pradesh announces higher pension for senior citizens. Know details

The newly elected Andhra Pradesh government has announced increasing the monthly pension of senior citizens from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 under the government’s NTR Bharosa Pension scheme, which was previously called YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme. The beneficiaries will receive the hike retrospectively starting in May.

The NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, modeled closely after the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme implemented by the prior administration, extends its benefits to a wide spectrum of beneficiaries within the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. These beneficiaries, encompassing senior citizens, widows, weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, single women, traditional cobblers, and artisans, qualify for the NTR Bharosa monthly pension. To access this support, applicants must furnish necessary documentation including a ration card as income proof, and other official papers for identification and proof of residency. Eligibility for the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme is restricted to individuals who are permanent residents of Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress-led government achieved a milestone by providing pensions to over 65 lakh beneficiaries. Upon assuming power, the TDP government made significant changes by renaming the scheme from YSR Pension Kanuka to the NTR Bharosa Pension scheme, allocating Rs 4,400 crore for pension distribution, including the increase component.

In a press conference on Thursday, state Endowment Minister Reddy said, “Chief Minister Naidu has fulfilled the main promise of increasing pensions within the first month of assuming power. Based on the promise made in the election campaign, pensions for senior citizens, widows, single women, fishermen and artisans have been increased.”

The monthly pensions for individuals affected by tuberculosis (TB) and those with disabilities have been updated positively. The pension amount for individuals with TB and differently-abled persons has been enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 monthly. Moreover, individuals with complete disabilities will now receive a higher pension of Rs 15,000 compared to the previous amount of Rs 5,000 monthly. Furthermore, individuals suffering from chronic illnesses will also see an increase in their pension, now receiving Rs 10,000 per month as opposed to the previous Rs 5,000.