PAN-Aadhaar linking: CBDT issues clarification on downloading, status of challan payment

The Income Tax department witnessed a significant problem related to linking PAN-Aadhaar numbers. Many individuals have encountered problems related to the mismatch of their names. Besides, many people have faced difficulty in downloading the challan after paying a fee for Aadhaar-PAN linking..

This problem is causing an obstacle for many. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has a solution available to resolve this issue. In its official Twitter handle, the income tax department clarified, in cases where fee payment and consent for linking have been received, but linking has not been done till 30 June 2023, the Department will duly consider such cases.

In a tweet, CBDT said: "Kind Attention PAN holders! Instances have come to notice where PAN holders have faced difficulty in downloading the challan after payment of fee for Aadhaar-PAN linking. In this regard, it is to be informed that status of challan payment may be checked in 'e-pay tax' tab of the portal after login. If a payment is successful, then PAN holder can proceed to link PAN with Aadhaar. There is no need of downloading of the challan receipt for linking PAN with Aadhaar. Further, as soon as the PAN holder completes the payment successfully, an email with an attached copy of the challan is already being sent to the PAN holder. In cases where fee payment and consent for linking have been received, but linking has not been done till 30.06.2023, such cases will be duly considered by the Department."

The above explanation on downloading challan receipts has come just hours before the expiry of the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar.

PAN is a unique number issued to individuals and businesses for tax purposes. However, the Aadhaar number is given to all residents. The income tax department has made linking PAN and Aadhaar cards mandatory to ease financial transaction processes.

