Rail ticket booking: Aadhaar now mandatory for booking train tickets online between 8 am and 10 am

The Indian Railways has made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for passengers booking train tickets on the IRCTC website and mobile app between 8 am and 10 am, a move aimed at curbing fraudulent bookings and ensuring fairer access to tickets during peak hours. The new rule took effect on October 28, 2025.

Why the morning slot matters

The two-hour window between 8 am and 10 am is among the busiest periods for online reservations, with high competition for seats on popular trains. To prevent misuse through automated software, multiple logins, or agent manipulation, IRCTC has restricted this window exclusively to Aadhaar-verified users.

Travellers who have not yet linked their Aadhaar can still book tickets before 8 am or after 10 am without restriction. The change applies only to the IRCTC’s digital platforms and not to tickets purchased at physical Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters.

Part of a wider crackdown on misuse

The new measure builds on the Railways’ ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency and prevent misuse of its ticketing systems. Earlier this year, the Railways introduced Aadhaar verification for Tatkal bookings starting July 1. Later, from July 15, an OTP-based Aadhaar authentication system was added for online bookings, agents, and PRS counter transactions.

Officials said these initiatives are part of a phased plan to eliminate fraudulent practices such as bulk booking and ticket resale, which often leave genuine passengers unable to secure seats during high-demand periods.

How to complete Aadhaar verification

Passengers who have not yet linked their Aadhaar to their IRCTC account can complete the process online in a few easy steps:

> Visit www.irctc.co.in and sign in.

> Go to ‘My Profile’ → ‘Authenticate User’.

> Enter your Aadhaar Number or Virtual ID and verify your details.

> Click ‘Verify details and receive OTP’.

> Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and submit.

> Once verified, users can seamlessly book tickets during the restricted 8 am–10 am slot as well as at all other times.

What passengers should know

The rule applies exclusively to online reservations. There are no changes for passengers booking through ticket counters or authorised agents outside the Aadhaar-authenticated window.

The Railways said the measure reflects its continued focus on strengthening digital security and improving the ticketing experience for genuine users. By tightening verification during peak booking hours, the government hopes to reduce fraudulent transactions and make online reservations more transparent and equitable.