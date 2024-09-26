Vistara-Air India merger: Here's how one can link Club Vistara account with Air India Flying Returns to avail benefits

Vistara-Air India merger: Vistara will officially cease operations on November 12 after its merger with Tata Group's Air India. In August, Vistara and Air India announced that passengers will be directed to the Air India website for booking tickets and all flights will operate under the 'Vistara' brand until November 11.

Last month, Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced it had received approval from the Indian government for foreign direct investment (FDI) as part of the merger process and with a 25.1% stake in the erstwhile state-run carrier.

As part of the merger norms, Vistara's Club Vistara frequent flyer program will be phased out and merged into Air India's Flying Returns program. Club Vistara will continue operating as usual until the integration process is completed.

Here's how one can link their Club Vistara account with Air India Flying Returns

Customers with accounts in both Vistara and Air India frequent flyer programs can link them by following the process:

1. Go to the Club Vistara website and sign in with your existing credentials.

2. Under the "My Account" section, navigate to “Link Accounts” option to begin the process.

3. Enter your 9-digit Flying Returns Membership ID and submit the form.

4. If the personal details in both your Club Vistara and Flying Returns accounts match, the accounts will be successfully linked.

5. If the details do not match, or if you do not have a Flying Returns account, a new Flying Returns account will be created for you. Your Club Vistara points, tier points, and any vouchers will be transferred automatically.

6. If you end up with multiple Flying Returns accounts, you will have the option to merge them into one primary account for seamless management of your rewards.

Things to note

> One's Club Vistara points and tier points will be transferred to your Flying Returns account at a 1:1 ratio. This means every Club Vistara point you have will convert into an equal number of Flying Returns points, allowing you to book flights with Air India using these points.

> The cardholder's tier status will be determined by the cumulative points across both programs. Club Vistara’s tiers (Base, Silver, Gold, and Platinum) will be mapped onto Flying Returns’ respective tiers (Red, Silver, Gold, and Platinum). Members may also be upgraded to a higher tier if their cumulative points qualify for it.

> Complimentary Flight Tickets and Vouchers: Any future bookings made using Club Vistara points or complimentary flight ticket vouchers will be carried over to Flying Returns. Additionally, any unutilised upgrade vouchers and complimentary flight tickets will also transfer to your Flying Returns account.

Co-branded cards

Vistara has partnered with four leading Indian banks to introduce a range of co-branded credit cards. The current lineup includes seven unique card options:

Club Vistara SBI Card

Axis Vistara Platinum

Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card

Club Vistara SBI Card Prime

Axis Vistara Signature

Axis Vistara Infinite

Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer

These credit cards allow cardholders to earn Club Vistara (CV) Points based on their spending habits. These points can then be redeemed for award flights or used to upgrade ticket class with Vistara, enhancing the travel experience for users.

Club Vistara members who currently hold existing co-brand cards will retain their current benefits based on the current card programme structure and the terms and conditions of the existing programme until March 31, 2026.

Effective November 12, 2024, all CV points, One Class Upgrade Vouchers, and Complimentary Ticket Vouchers will be automatically transferred to customers' linked Flying Returns accounts.

Following this transfer date, co-branded cardholders will begin earning Flying Returns Points and Complimentary Ticket Vouchers in addition to their existing card benefits. Their Tier status will also be maintained for one year after the merger date.

It is essential to understand that programme benefits will remain accessible until March 31, 2026. As a result, annual card membership renewals, if applicable, will cease after March 31, 2025, ensuring uninterrupted access to features and benefits throughout the 12-month annual period.

The new issuance of co-brand cards will be discontinued on September 30, 2024, with the specific date subject to internal policies.