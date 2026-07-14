Why EPFO's Amnesty Scheme matters: Finance Act 2026 changes leave companies with no alternative

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) one-time Amnesty Scheme, 2026, is not merely a compliance relief measure for employers. It is the government's mechanism to implement a major regulatory overhaul triggered by the Finance Act, 2026, which makes EPFO exemption indispensable for employer-managed provident fund (PF) trusts seeking Income Tax recognition.

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The EPFO notified the Amnesty Scheme on June 29, 2026, giving eligible employers six months to regularise provident fund trusts that were recognised under the Income Tax Act but never obtained formal exemption under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. While the scheme offers relief from litigation and compliance disputes, its larger purpose is to facilitate the transition to a new regulatory framework.

Finance Act, 2026

The policy trigger lies in the Finance Act, 2026, which aligned the income tax provisions governing recognised provident funds with the EPF law. Going forward, recognition under the Income Tax Act will be available only to provident funds that have obtained exemption under Section 17 of the EPF Act. In other words, companies can no longer rely solely on Income Tax recognition to operate employer-managed provident fund trusts.

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This marks a significant shift from the earlier regulatory regime. For years, some establishments operated recognised PF trusts that enjoyed recognition under the Income Tax Act but did not possess a formal exemption notification issued under the EPF framework. Although these trusts continued functioning, the dual regulatory structure created ambiguity over their legal status and compliance obligations.

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Labour law recognition

The Finance Act, 2026, seeks to eliminate this disconnect by ensuring that tax recognition and labour law recognition move together. Once the amendment came into effect, establishments that had only Income Tax recognition effectively had no option but to obtain EPFO exemption if they wished to continue operating recognised provident fund trusts.

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That is precisely why the government introduced the Amnesty Scheme now. Rather than immediately initiating enforcement action against such establishments, it has provided a one-time opportunity to regularise historical non-compliance and transition into the new framework without prolonged legal proceedings.

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Provident fund trusts

The scheme applies to establishments operating Income Tax-recognised provident fund trusts without formal EPFO exemption. Eligible employers may either seek retrospective regularisation while continuing as exempted establishments under the Code on Social Security, 2020, or opt to comply prospectively as un-exempted establishments.

To facilitate the transition, the scheme also provides significant compliance relaxations. Trust recognition and exemption may be granted retrospectively from the inception of the trust up to the notified cut-off date. Requirements relating to minimum employee strength, corpus size and the three-year prior compliance rule under the Code on Social Security, 2020, have also been waived.

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EPF dues and damages

In addition, pending assessments relating to EPF dues, damages and interest may be withdrawn and treated as abated, provided employees received provident fund contributions and interest at rates equal to or higher than the statutory EPF rate. Past finalised orders may also be treated as void from the outset, subject to the scheme's conditions.

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According to Rishi Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of Teamlease Regtech, the scheme is fundamentally about regulatory alignment. "The scheme is quite significant because it strengthens regulatory alignment between the Income Tax framework and the EPF regime under the Code on Social Security, 2020. Eligible establishments can either transition to compliance as un-exempted establishments or seek formal exemption under the law, depending on their circumstances. This reduces legal ambiguity while improving governance and oversight of employee retirement funds," he said.

The Amnesty Scheme, therefore, represents much more than a temporary compliance window. It is the government's transition strategy for implementing a structural regulatory change that harmonises the Income Tax Act with the EPF framework. For affected employers, regularising their PF trusts is no longer simply an option to avoid litigation—it has become a necessary step to remain compliant under the new legal regime.

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