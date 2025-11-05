Bajaj Life launches BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Pension Index Fund for long-term retirement planning; check details

Private life insurer Bajaj Life Insurance has announced the launch of its latest New Fund Offer (NFO) — the Bajaj Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Pension Index Fund. The NFO will be open for subscription from November 3 to November 16, 2025, and aims to help investors build a market-linked retirement corpus through long-term, value-based equity investing. The fund will be available exclusively under the company’s Bajaj Life Smart Pension Plan (ULIP).

The newly launched fund seeks to replicate the performance of the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index, offering investors a transparent, rule-based exposure to 50 value stocks drawn from the broader BSE 500 universe. These companies are selected based on enhanced value parameters such as Book-to-Price, Earnings-to-Price, and Sales-to-Price ratios, identifying fundamentally strong yet undervalued opportunities. The portfolio is diversified across large-, mid-, and small-cap segments and is rebalanced quarterly to stay aligned with evolving market conditions.

Commenting on the launch, Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Life Insurance, said, “With the Bajaj Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Pension Index Fund, we aim to bring the disciplined framework of value investing into retirement planning. The fund provides investors with a structured approach to equity participation while building a long-term retirement corpus in tune with India’s growth story.”

The launch of the Bajaj Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Pension Index Fund reinforces Bajaj Life Insurance’s commitment to providing investors with thoughtfully designed, long-term investment options. By combining the discipline of passive investing with the strength of India’s value-driven equity opportunities, Bajaj Life aims to empower individuals to plan confidently for their retirement goals and create sustainable wealth over time.

Peer watch

The SUD Life NIFTY Alpha 50 Index Pension Fund is a smart beta, market-linked pension solution that enables investors to build a long-term retirement corpus through exposure to outperforming Indian equities. The fund tracks the NIFTY Alpha 50 Index, which identifies 50 stocks with the highest alpha from among the top 300 NSE-listed companies. By investing in stocks that have consistently outperformed the broader market, the fund seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation.

This fund is offered under SUD Life’s Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) such as the SUD Life Retirement Royale, and gives investors the flexibility to switch between multiple fund options within their pension plan. However, due to its focus on high-alpha stocks, it carries a higher volatility compared to broad-based index funds, making it more suitable for investors with a moderate to high risk appetite. Its rule-based, systematic approach aims to combine disciplined equity investing with the long-term goals of retirement planning and wealth creation.

The Axis Max Life Nifty 500 Multi-Factor 50 Index Pension Fund, on the other hand, adopts a multi-factor investment strategy. It is a passively managed ULIP fund that tracks the Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index, selecting 50 stocks based on four key equity factors — Momentum, Quality, Value, and Low Volatility. This composite scoring model ensures a diversified and balanced portfolio, blending growth potential with risk control.

With an equity allocation of 80–100%, the fund targets long-term capital growth while maintaining discipline through passive, rule-based index tracking. It carries a very high risk profile and is ideal for investors with a long investment horizon and higher risk tolerance. Offered through Axis Max Life’s ULIP pension schemes such as the Forever Young Pension Plan, the fund aims to help investors build a robust retirement corpus by combining systematic stock selection with India’s long-term equity growth opportunities.