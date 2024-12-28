Pension Scheme: Changes in Andhra Pradesh's NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme announced; check details

The NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme was implemented by the government of Andhra Pradesh in October 2014 as a key social welfare programme for its senior citizens. The scheme serves as a crucial source of financial assistance for the disadvantaged community within the state, such as the elderly, widows, individuals with disabilities, transgender individuals, and other marginalized groups, enabling them to lead a life of dignity. Over time, the scheme has undergone several revisions to enhance its effectiveness and expand its coverage of beneficiaries.

The NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, which closely follows the YSR Pension Kanuka program introduced by the previous government, assists with a diverse range of individuals falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Eligibility

Eligible beneficiaries include senior citizens, widows, weavers, toddy tappers, fishermen, single women, traditional cobblers, and artisans, all of whom are entitled to receive a monthly pension under the NTR Bharosa scheme.

In order to apply for this support, individuals must submit necessary documents such as a ration card for income verification, along with other official papers for identification and proof of residency. The NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme is exclusively available to individuals who are permanent residents of Andhra Pradesh.

The recently established government announced a series of decisions in June 2024 aimed at increasing pension amounts to fulfill its commitment to improve the well-being of disadvantaged individuals. Effective from July 2024, the revised pension rates are as follows:

Monthly pension amounts have been raised to Rs 4,000 for elderly individuals, widows, weavers, single women, fishermen, and transgender individuals. The pension amount for disabled individuals and those suffering from multi-deformity leprosy has been increased to Rs 6,000 per month.

Those who are completely disabled or undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses such as dialysis or organ transplants will now receive a higher pension of Rs 10,000 per month.

Application process

To apply for the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, eligible individuals can choose to apply online or offline:

Online Application:

Go to the official website SSPensions

Enter personal and demographic information as required

Upload necessary documents such as proof of age, disability certificates, or widowhood certificates based on eligibility category

Offline Application:

Visit the nearest government office or village/ward secretariat

Submit the completed application form along with relevant documents

All applications undergo authentication through Aadhaar-enabled biometric verification to prevent duplication and ensure transparency.

Benefits of the Scheme

The NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme provides essential financial assistance to various vulnerable groups, ensuring economic stability for individuals in need.

Elderly individuals aged 60 and above benefit from this scheme by being able to live independently and cover their basic necessities without having to rely on family or charitable assistance. The pension serves as a safety net for those who may not have a regular source of income.

Widows, who often face social stigma, receive support through the pension to help them rebuild their lives and meet their everyday needs, allowing them to maintain their dignity.

For disabled individuals, the pension amount is higher compared to other beneficiary groups. The scheme aims to address all the needs of disabled persons, including providing funding for assistive devices, healthcare, and transportation. Specifically, individuals with a 40% or more disability are eligible for this support.

Financial Support for Patients: Patients receiving treatments for conditions such as kidney failure or undergoing organ transplants can receive up to Rs 10,000 per month in subsidies. This allocation helps to minimize unnecessary expenses on medical care and alleviates the financial burden on their families.

Assistance for Transgender Individuals: Financial aid is provided to transgender individuals aged 18 and above, who face societal barriers and discrimination, enabling them to access independent living facilities.

Support for Artisan Communities: Weavers and cobblers in artisan communities are also offered support through pensions to sustain their livelihoods, especially during times when the demand for their skills may decrease.

