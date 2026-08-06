PFRDA extends NPS same-day investment cut-off to 1:30 PM: What it means for subscribers

The revision is intended to improve operational efficiency and enhance the overall subscriber experience by enabling quicker processing of contributions across the NPS ecosystem.

What has changed?

Until now, only contributions credited to the Trustee Bank by 11:00 am on a business settlement day were eligible for investment at that day's closing NAV. Any contribution received after the cut-off was processed on the next settlement day, potentially exposing subscribers to changes in market prices.

With the revised timeline, subscribers have an additional 2.5 hours to complete their transactions while still securing the same day's NAV. This can be particularly useful during periods of heightened market volatility, when even a single day's movement may influence investment values.

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The change offers greater flexibility to individuals who make contributions closer to midday without affecting the existing investment and unit allocation framework.

Channels covered under the revised timeline

The extended cut-off will apply across all major NPS contribution channels, including:

Government Nodal Offices

Points of Presence (PoPs)

eNPS

D-Remit

Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS)

UPI

STAR

NPS Tatkal

Other operational contribution channels

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Subscribers should plan transfers in advance

While the cut-off has been extended, PFRDA has advised subscribers, corporates, government nodal offices, Points of Presence and payment gateway service providers to initiate transactions sufficiently early to ensure that funds are actually received by the Trustee Bank on or before 1:30 pm.

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The regulator has also directed all intermediaries to update their operational processes and technology systems to support the revised timeline and ensure smooth implementation.

PFRDA clarified that units will continue to be allotted based on the applicable closing NAV of the business day in line with the existing regulatory framework. The extension simply provides subscribers with more time to ensure their contributions qualify for same-day investment without altering the underlying investment rules.

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The revised timeline is expected to benefit both individual and corporate NPS subscribers by reducing the chances of contributions missing the same-day investment window due to banking or payment processing delays. It also brings greater convenience for subscribers using digital payment channels, as they now have a longer window to complete transactions without compromising on eligibility for the day's NAV, provided the funds are successfully credited to the Trustee Bank within the prescribed deadline.