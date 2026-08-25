Are fixed deposits really safe for your returns, or should you consider arbitrage funds instead?

Understanding the 1% interest-rate rule

Fixed-income investments are closely linked to interest-rate movements. When central banks raise rates, bond prices generally fall, while rate cuts can boost bond prices.

According to the episode, a 1% rate hike has limited impact on short-term cash but could push the price of a 10-year government security down by around 7%. Conversely, a 1% rate cut could generate a capital gain of roughly 7% on a long-term government security, which, when combined with a 7% coupon, could produce a total return of around 14%.

Advertisement

This illustrates why investors need to distinguish between short-term cash parking and longer-duration debt investments.

MUST READ: Small finance bank FDs offer 8.10% vs SBI’s 6.45%: Is the extra 165 bps worth the risk?

Where should investors park cash?

FDs provide guaranteed returns and safety, but taxation can materially reduce the effective yield. Chasing an additional 1.5-2% return through small finance banks or NBFCs could also introduce additional credit risk, which may not be appropriate for money intended to remain completely safe.

Fixed Deposits are quietly bleeding your returns, but leaving 100% of your cash in equities will ruin your sleep during a market crash.



Here is a breakdown of Cash & Copium Ep. 3 on how interest rate cycles work, the "FD without tax" strategy, and how to structure your cash.… — Subtext by Zerodha (@subtextzerodha) August 24, 2026

Liquid funds offer another option, providing daily liquidity while investing in short-duration instruments, including paper with maturities of up to 90 days.

Advertisement

The “FD without tax” strategy

The episode also highlights equity arbitrage funds as a potential alternative for short-term cash. These funds seek to capture price differences between spot and futures markets through arbitrage rather than taking a directional equity bet.

Because such funds hold more than 65% in equity and arbitrage positions, the episode notes that they receive equity taxation, with long-term capital gains taxed at 12.5% above the ₹1.25 lakh exemption.

For example, a ₹10 lakh investment generating a 7% return would produce a ₹70,000 gain. At a 30% tax slab, an FD would leave ₹49,000 after ₹21,000 in tax. Under the example provided, an arbitrage fund would involve around ₹10,500 in tax, leaving ₹60,000—a post-tax difference of ₹11,000.

ALSO READ: ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh: How much can you earn from a 444-day FD in top PSU banks?

Match cash with the economic cycle

Cash management can also change with the economic environment. During high inflation and rising interest rates, arbitrage and liquid funds can benefit from higher yields, while long-duration government securities can face price declines.

When recessionary conditions emerge and central banks begin cutting rates, long-term government securities can generate substantial capital gains. In a stagflationary environment, real assets such as farmland, basic housing, energy and gold may offer greater resilience.

Advertisement

The broader message is that investors should avoid attempting to time interest-rate cycles with their entire net worth. For retail investors, a disciplined allocation across equities, gold and debt, aligned with individual risk tolerance and financial goals, may offer a more sustainable approach to managing both returns and risk.

READ AND COMPARE: Child FD schemes: PNB, YES Bank and Post Office options parents can consider in 2026