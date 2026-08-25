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Are fixed deposits really safe for your returns, or should you consider arbitrage funds instead?

Are fixed deposits really safe for your returns, or should you consider arbitrage funds instead?

Fixed deposits may offer safety, but taxes can quietly erode their effective returns, while putting all cash into equities can expose investors to painful market volatility. A balanced cash strategy involves understanding interest-rate cycles, choosing the right parking instrument and matching debt, gold and equity exposure to financial goals.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 3:49 PM IST
Are fixed deposits really safe for your returns, or should you consider arbitrage funds instead?FDs offer safety and guaranteed returns, but taxes cut into yields, while chasing higher rates from small finance banks or NBFCs adds credit risk.

Fixed deposits (FDs) remain one of the safest places to park money, but taxes can significantly reduce their post-tax returns. At the same time, putting all available cash into equities may expose investors to sharp losses and sleepless nights during market downturns. A balanced cash strategy, therefore, requires investors to consider interest-rate cycles, taxation, liquidity and risk before deciding where to park their money.

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The key takeaway from “Cash & Copium Ep. 3” is that cash should not be treated as a single asset class. Instead, investors can structure their cash based on their liquidity needs and the prevailing economic environment.

Understanding the 1% interest-rate rule

Fixed-income investments are closely linked to interest-rate movements. When central banks raise rates, bond prices generally fall, while rate cuts can boost bond prices.

According to the episode, a 1% rate hike has limited impact on short-term cash but could push the price of a 10-year government security down by around 7%. Conversely, a 1% rate cut could generate a capital gain of roughly 7% on a long-term government security, which, when combined with a 7% coupon, could produce a total return of around 14%.

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This illustrates why investors need to distinguish between short-term cash parking and longer-duration debt investments.

MUST READ: Small finance bank FDs offer 8.10% vs SBI’s 6.45%: Is the extra 165 bps worth the risk?

Where should investors park cash?

FDs provide guaranteed returns and safety, but taxation can materially reduce the effective yield. Chasing an additional 1.5-2% return through small finance banks or NBFCs could also introduce additional credit risk, which may not be appropriate for money intended to remain completely safe.

Liquid funds offer another option, providing daily liquidity while investing in short-duration instruments, including paper with maturities of up to 90 days.

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The “FD without tax” strategy

The episode also highlights equity arbitrage funds as a potential alternative for short-term cash. These funds seek to capture price differences between spot and futures markets through arbitrage rather than taking a directional equity bet.

Because such funds hold more than 65% in equity and arbitrage positions, the episode notes that they receive equity taxation, with long-term capital gains taxed at 12.5% above the ₹1.25 lakh exemption.

For example, a ₹10 lakh investment generating a 7% return would produce a ₹70,000 gain. At a 30% tax slab, an FD would leave ₹49,000 after ₹21,000 in tax. Under the example provided, an arbitrage fund would involve around ₹10,500 in tax, leaving ₹60,000—a post-tax difference of ₹11,000.

ALSO READ: ₹20,000 to ₹1 lakh: How much can you earn from a 444-day FD in top PSU banks?

Match cash with the economic cycle

Cash management can also change with the economic environment. During high inflation and rising interest rates, arbitrage and liquid funds can benefit from higher yields, while long-duration government securities can face price declines.

When recessionary conditions emerge and central banks begin cutting rates, long-term government securities can generate substantial capital gains. In a stagflationary environment, real assets such as farmland, basic housing, energy and gold may offer greater resilience.

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The broader message is that investors should avoid attempting to time interest-rate cycles with their entire net worth. For retail investors, a disciplined allocation across equities, gold and debt, aligned with individual risk tolerance and financial goals, may offer a more sustainable approach to managing both returns and risk.

READ AND COMPARE: Child FD schemes: PNB, YES Bank and Post Office options parents can consider in 2026

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 3:49 PM IST
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