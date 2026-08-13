EPFO higher pension: Govt reveals 4 steps being taken to clear pending PF claims

1. Online facility for Joint Options

One of the key steps taken by EPFO was providing an online facility for members to submit applications for validation of Joint Options.

The facility was introduced following the Supreme Court judgment and enabled eligible employees and pensioners to exercise the higher-pension option through the EPFO system.

Applications submitted through the facility are subsequently subject to verification and other formalities before the higher pension can be determined.

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2. Processing applications under applicable provisions

The government said EPFO is processing applications for validation of Joint Options according to the applicable provisions.

This means the submission of an application does not automatically result in approval of a higher pension. Applications have to go through the prescribed verification process, which can involve checking contribution records and coordinating with employers.

For applicants whose claims are pending, the processing stage therefore remains important before the enhanced pension can be calculated and released.

3. Instructions to Regional Offices

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The government also said EPFO has issued instructions from time to time to its Regional Offices for the “timely disposal of Pension on Higher Wages.”

This indicates that the processing of higher-pension applications is being monitored beyond the central EPFO level, with regional offices being asked to expedite disposal.

The government was specifically asked about delays in processing claims and whether directions had been issued to regional offices and employers to speed up verification. In its response, the ministry highlighted the instructions issued to Regional Offices.

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4. Regular reviews through video conferences

EPFO is also conducting regular video conferences with its Zonal and Regional Offices to review the progress of higher-pension applications.

According to the government, these reviews are intended to monitor disposal and identify issues affecting the processing of applications.

This is significant because higher-pension claims can involve coordination between employees, employers and EPFO offices. Differences or gaps in records and verification can delay the final decision.

No fresh deadline announced

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While the government said EPFO is implementing the Supreme Court’s directions in a “time-bound manner”, it did not announce a new universal deadline for clearing all pending higher-pension claims or releasing pension arrears.

The government also said it remains committed to ensuring maximum benefits for workers under the EPS-2026 Scheme, while taking into account the financial health of the pension fund and its future liabilities.

For applicants waiting for their higher pension, the latest Lok Sabha response therefore signals continued monitoring and pressure on EPFO offices to speed up processing. However, it does not mean that all pending claims will be cleared immediately or that a new date has been fixed for payment of arrears.

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